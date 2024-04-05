Toni Nadal has claimed that the reason behind Rafael Nadal's withdrawal from the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 is his inability to serve comfortably.

Nadal's otherwise illustrious career has unfortunately been marred by several injuries. He notably spent eleven months after the Australian Open 2023 recovering through potentially a career-ending hip injury.

The Spaniard returned to on-court action in the first week of the current season beginning with the Brisbane International, where he won two matches against Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler before losing to Jordan Thompson.

Nadal, unfortunately, suffered a micro tear in his hip muscles during the match against Thompson and had to withdraw from the Australian Open that followed. Since then, he has been overtly cautious with his fitness and choice of tournaments as he apparently aspires to perform big at his favorite tournament, the French Open.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion withdrew from the Indian Wells Masters in March and most recently decided to sacrifice the Monte-Carlo Masters campaign as well citing physical limitations. Notably, he has triumphed at the Monte-Carlo Masters 1000 event a record 11 times.

"Hi all, these are very difficult moments for me, sporting wise. Unfortunately, I am not going to be playing in Monte Carlo. My body simply won't allow me," Nadal wrote in a tweet.

Nadal didn't specify the problem for the general tennis follower but his uncle and long-time coach Toni has cleared the air on his decision. Toni declared that his nephew has been struggling with his service in an interview with EFE (via Cadena SER).

"He [Rafael Nadal] is still not recovered… especially when it comes to serving because he has no problem with everything else when he trains," Toni said as quoted by Cadena SER. (translated)

Toni further supported the 37-year-old's call, saying:

"Either you're going one hundred percent or it's better not to participate."

Uncle Toni believes Rafael Nadal will be among the favorites at the 2024 French Open "if he manages to recover"

Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni

Toni Nadal further suggested that Rafael Nadal has been a favorite at the French Open ever since he won it for the first time in 2005 and this year won't be any different if he regains full fitness.

"If he is well and manages to recover… before when Rafael participated in Paris, he was a clear favorite. Now there are several, and I trust that Rafael will be part of that group," Toni told the aforementioned source.

Toni also showered praise on his nephew, saying:

"Outstanding natural abilities and constant work. Never stopping believing in himself was also essential, and being willing to overcome the adversities that the future had in store for him."

Nadal has only three losses in 115 singles appearances at Roland Garros. He is also the all-time leader in winning the claycourt Major a staggering 14 times.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here