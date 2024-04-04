Rafael Nadal's comeback on tour has been pushed back once again, as the Spaniard announced his unfortunate withdrawal from the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters on Thursday.

Nadal has played only one tournament all season, in what could be his final year as a tennis professional. After sustaining an injury at the Brisbane International to start the year, the 22-time Grand Slam champion pulled out of the Australian Open.

He was expected to be back for the Middle East Swing and then the Sunshine Double, but withdrew each time stating that he was not fully fit to be comepetitive at the top level. With the clay season having just started, his return was even more eagerly anticipated, starting with Monte-Carlo, a tournament he has 11 times so far.

However, the Mallorcan broke the hearts of his fans once again, taking to social media to proclaim that his body still will not allow him to compete.

"Hi all, these are very difficult moments for me, sporting wise. Unfortunately I have to tell you that I am not going to be playing in Monte Carlo. My body simply won’t allow me," Nadal wrote.

Expand Tweet

Nadal turned even more emotional, writing that it was hard for him to even describe how hard it was for him to skip these events. At the same time, he admitted that the truth of the matter was that he could not play despite his best intentions.

"And even if I am working hard & making the maximum effort every day with all the will to play and compete again at tournaments that have been very important for me, the truth is that I can’t play today. You have no idea how hard this is for me to not be able to play these events," he added.

Expand Tweet

The 37-year-old's 11th and most recent title at Monte-Carlo came in 2018, where he defeated Kei Nishikori in the final. His last appearance was in 2021, meaning he has now missed the last three editions on the trot.

"The only thing I can do is to accept the situation" - Rafael Nadal

The Netflix Slam, A Live Netflix Sports Event

Rafael Nadal only played two competitions in 2023, suffering an abdomen injury at the Australian Open. He then took the rest of the year off recovering before making his comeback in Brisbane to kick off 2024. In the meantime, he also hinted that 2024 could be his final year on the ATP Tour, even though he has since maintained that it is not 100% confirmed as of yet.

Now, despite this latest setback ahead of the Monte-Carlo Masters, Nadal continues to remain upbeat, stating that he will accept the situation and keep his excitement for the future intact, hoping that things get better soon.

"The only thing I can do is to accept the situation and try to look at the immediate future keeping the excitement and will to play in order to give me a chance for things to get better," Nadal added on social media.

With Monte-Carlo now out of the equation, the next possible site for the former World No. 1's return will be the ATP 500 Barcelona Open, where he is a 12-time champion.

Expand Tweet

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : Will Rafael Nadal play another tennis match in 2024? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion