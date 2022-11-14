Rafael Nadal becomes first-ever tennis player to have 17 million followers on Instagram

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal has become the first-ever tennis player to have more than 17 million followers on Instagram. Nadal, who shares a lot on Instagram, now has 17,004,587 (and counting) followers.

Nadal's fan page owner shared the update on social media. The update read:

"Rafa has just hit the 17 million followers on Instagram," and added a heart emoticon.

Rafael Nadal is popular on Twitter too, with his followers count above the 15 million mark. The 22-time Grand Slam winner has 15,838,845 (and counting) followers on Twitter.

Rafael Nadal has an underwhelming start in ATP Tour Finals

Rafael Nadal in action at the ATP Finals. (PC: Getty Images)

In what was a deviation from the usual script, Rafael Nadal lost the first match at the ATP Tour Finals in Turin to the American Taylor Fritz. The Spaniard, who is the top seed, lost 7-6(3), 6-1 in his first round-robin assignment.

Fritz, who has been giving Rafael Nadal headaches all year long, went level with the former world No. 1 (2-2) in the head-to-head stat.

Fritz used the speed of the courts to his advantage, outwitting Nadal in both his service and return games. The 25-year-old American edged Rafa in both service points won (79 percent to 65) and return points won (35 percent to 21) to gain a 2-1 advantage against the Spaniard on hardcourts.

Although Nadal lost the match, there were moments to savor for his fans. Deep in the first set, Nadal and Fritz were involved in a long rally when a backhand from Fritz clipped the net and forced a charging Nadal to rush the net.

Nadal then made a forehand forward running pass to stay alive in the point, to which Fritz responded with a lob. The Spaniard then pulled out his famous overhead backhand reverse smash at the net, achieving a very difficult winner.

This amazing piece of play by the Spaniard gave much delight to his team and fans seated in the stands.

I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world.

The Spaniard will be up against another young gun in the 22-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is on a roll as he comes into the Finals after winning three straight titles.

Soon after his loss, social media was rife with Nadal's form, many terming it as the beginning of the end for the 36-year-old player. Some suggested that the 22-time Grand Slam champion could follow Roger Federer and call it a day. However, knowing his ability to always bounce back, his fans remained hopeful for the future.

Nadal's wife Maria Francisca Perello and their one-month-old son Rafael Jr. were some of the special guests present in the stands. This is Rafael Jr.'s first trip with his parents.

Rafael Nadal will now need to win his next two matches for a chance to reach the semifinals of the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals. Nadal is eyeing his first ATP Tour Finals trophy in his eleventh appearance in the season-ending championship.

