Rafael Nadal becomes first player to record multiple Grand Slam finals appearances in 11 separate seasons 

Twenty-one-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal is gearing up to take on Casper Ruud in yet another French Open final. The Spaniard has reached this stage of the competition on 14 occasions and has never lost a final in Paris.

By reaching the Roland Garros final, Nadal has become the first player to play in multiple Grand Slam finals in 11 separate seasons. The Spaniard won the Australian Open in January.

Nadal reached the finals of two Grand Slams in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014 and and 2022. In 2010, 2011, 2017 and 2019, the Spaniard went one better, making three Major finals.

MisterOnly.Tennis @OnlyRogerCanFly Rafa Nadal se ha convertido en el primer tenista con más de diez temporadas diferentes disputando múltiples finales de Grand Slam (All-Time/Men’s Singles):



Disputó dos finales en 2006, 2007, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014 y 2022.



Disputó tres finales en 2010, 2011, 2019 y 2017. Rafa Nadalse ha convertido en el primer tenista con más de diez temporadas diferentes disputando múltiples finales de Grand Slam (All-Time/Men’s Singles):Disputó dos finales en 2006, 2007, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014 y 2022.Disputó tres finales en 2010, 2011, 2019 y 2017. 📝 Rafa Nadal 🇪🇸 se ha convertido en el primer tenista con más de diez temporadas diferentes disputando múltiples finales de Grand Slam (All-Time/Men’s Singles):Disputó dos finales en 2006, 2007, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014 y 2022.Disputó tres finales en 2010, 2011, 2019 y 2017. https://t.co/HcbFzNcFlH

Rafael Nadal's road to the French Open final

Rafael Nadal in action against Zverev at the 2022 French Open - Day 13

Story continues below ad

Rafael Nadal will be in pursuit of a 22nd Grand Slam and 14th French Open title when he takes on Casper Ruud in the final of the French Open on Sunday. The Spaniard came into the tournament with major concerns about his chronic foot injury, which flared up at the Rome Masters earlier in May.

But Nadal didn't seem to be bothered by his foot, cruising into the fourth round of the Major without dropping a set. However, against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Round of 16, Nadal was challenged all the way before coming out on top in a five-set thriller.

Story continues below ad

Against Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals, Nadal played perhaps his best match of the tournament. The Spaniard took out the World No. 1 in four exhilarating sets, avenging his semi-final defeat from last year.

Nadal went up against World No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the semifinals. In a grueling encounter, the Spaniard won the first set after trailing 6-2 in the tie-break. With the second set also heading the way of a tie-break, Zverev was struck down with a terrible ankle injury that ended his campaign.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far