Rafael Nadal becomes the player with most ATP 500 match wins since 2009 following victory over Stefan Kozlov in Acapulco

Rafael Nadal defeated Stefan Kozlov 6-0, 6-3 in the second round of the 2022 Mexican Open on Wednesday to book his place in the quarterfinals. The victory marked the Spaniard's 117th win at the ATP 500 level since 2009, moving him past compatriot David Ferrer, who recorded 116 wins in the same period.

Roger Federer is third on the list with 111 wins, followed by Kei Nishikori with 101 wins.

Overall, Nadal has 167 wins to his name in ATP 500 matches, the fifth-most in the Open Era.

MisterOnly.Tennis @OnlyRogerCanFly Tenistas con más victorias oficiales en ATP 500 (2009-2021/Men’s Singles):



RAFA NADAL | 117

David Ferrer | 116

Roger Federer | 111

Kei Nishikori | 101 Tenistas con más victorias oficiales en ATP 500 (2009-2021/Men’s Singles):RAFA NADAL | 117David Ferrer | 116Roger Federer | 111Kei Nishikori | 101 📊 Tenistas con más victorias oficiales en ATP 500 (2009-2021/Men’s Singles):🇪🇸 RAFA NADAL | 117🇪🇸 David Ferrer | 116🇨🇭 Roger Federer | 111🇯🇵 Kei Nishikori | 101 https://t.co/EsEi9baz4d

American legend Jimmy Connors leads the pack (241), followed by Ivan Lendl (237) and John McEnroe (210). Among active players, only Federer has more wins (178) than Nadal, while World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is third on the list (110). Overall, Djokovic is tied for 22nd place alongside Rod Laver and Bjorn Borg.

MisterOnly.Tennis @OnlyRogerCanFly Tenistas con más victorias oficiales en ATP 500 (1990-2021/Men’s Singles):



Roger Federer | 178

Rafa Nadal | 167

David Ferrer | 153



Novak Djokovic | 110

Goran Ivanisevic | 107

Michael Chang | 104

Feliciano López | 104

Kei Nishikori | 103 Soldado de Scrotto @Onlyfutb @OnlyRogerCanFly Y si abarcamos torneos similares desde la era Open? Como por ejemplo los ATP Championship Series y los ATP International Series Gold? @OnlyRogerCanFly Y si abarcamos torneos similares desde la era Open? Como por ejemplo los ATP Championship Series y los ATP International Series Gold? Tenistas con más victorias oficiales en ATP 500 (1990-2021/Men’s Singles):Roger Federer | 178Rafa Nadal | 167David Ferrer | 153Novak Djokovic | 110Goran Ivanisevic | 107Michael Chang | 104Feliciano López | 104Kei Nishikori | 103 twitter.com/onlyfutb/statu… 📊 Tenistas con más victorias oficiales en ATP 500 (1990-2021/Men’s Singles):🇨🇭 Roger Federer | 178🇪🇸 Rafa Nadal | 167🇪🇸 David Ferrer | 153🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic | 110🇭🇷 Goran Ivanisevic | 107🇺🇸 Michael Chang | 104🇪🇸 Feliciano López | 104🇯🇵 Kei Nishikori | 103 twitter.com/onlyfutb/statu…

If only hardcourt matches are taken into consideration, however, Nadal is placed at No. 7 on the list of active players (63) and 19th overall. A win in his next match will move him up by one spot in both categories, as he will equal Marin Cilic's tally of 64. The pack is once again led by Federer (150), followed by Djokovic (106).

Nadal will take on Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals. The American defeated Dusan Lajovic in three sets on Wedensday.

Rafael Nadal also registered his 117th career bagel in the win against Stefan Kozlov

Rafael Nadal has now won a set 6-0 117 times in his career, more than any other active player

The bagel Rafael Nadal served up to Stefan Kozlov in the first set of their Mexican Open second-round contest marked the 117th time the World No. 5 won a set 6-0 in his career. In doing so, the Mallorcan moved ahead of Andre Agassi into seventh place on the list of players with the most bagels in the Open Era.

Jimmy Connors leads the list with 198 bagels, followed by Guillermo Vilas (160) and Ivan Lendl (149). Bjorn Borg and Ilie Nastase have both recorded 6-0 scorelines on 136 occasions while Manuel Orantes has achieved it 128 times.

MisterOnly.Tennis @OnlyRogerCanFly Tenistas con más 6-0 en partidos oficiales (Open Era/Men’s Singles):



Jimmy Connors | 198

Guillermo Vilas | 160

Ivan Lendl | 149

Ilie Nastase | 136

Bjorn Borg | 136

Manuel Orantes | 128

RAFA NADAL | 117

Andre Agassi | 116

Novak Djokovic | 103 Tenistas con más 6-0 en partidos oficiales (Open Era/Men’s Singles):Jimmy Connors | 198Guillermo Vilas | 160Ivan Lendl | 149Ilie Nastase | 136Bjorn Borg | 136Manuel Orantes | 128RAFA NADAL | 117Andre Agassi | 116Novak Djokovic | 103 📊 Tenistas con más 6-0 en partidos oficiales (Open Era/Men’s Singles):🇺🇸 Jimmy Connors | 198🇦🇷 Guillermo Vilas | 160🇺🇸🇨🇿 Ivan Lendl | 149🇷🇴 Ilie Nastase | 136🇸🇪 Bjorn Borg | 136🇪🇸 Manuel Orantes | 128🇪🇸 RAFA NADAL | 117🇺🇸 Andre Agassi | 116🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic | 103

Nadal is the player with the most bagels among active players. The Spaniard is followed by Novak Djokovic (103) and Roger Federer (95). Andy Murray is fourth on the list (71), while Fernando Verdasco is fifth (47). At the ATP 500 level alone, Nadal has scored 18 bagels, and is joint sixth on the list, which is led by Connors once again (48).

Edited by Arvind Sriram