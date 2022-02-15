Rafael Nadal calls 4th set of Wimbledon 2008 final "the most difficult point" of his career, says his "world collapsed" when Federer saved match point with a backhand pass

Rafael Nadal recently claimed that the "most difficult point" of his career was the dramatic fourth set of the Wimbledon 2008 final he played against Roger Federer.

Nadal recalled how he initially thought he had won the title with a strong forehand into the corner, before Federer responded with a superb backhand pass to save the match point. The Spaniard considered winning Wimbledon his biggest goal at that point of time, so the missed opportunity left him thoroughly deflated.

Nadal ended up winning the title anyway though, taking the deciding fifth set 9-7. It was a special feeling for the Spaniard given that he had lost the Wimbledon final to Federer each of the previous two years.

During the recent interview, Rafael Nadal described in detail how Roger Federer saved the match point from a seemingly hopeless situation. The Spaniard acknowledged he had set things up well with a wide serve that Federer returned with a slice, which gave him the opportunity to end the point with a forehand.

"The most difficult point of my career was during the final of Wimbledon 2008," Nadal said. "The hardest point that I can remember was the backhand passing Federer hit in the fourth set."

"To save match point, I had match point during the tiebreak," he added. "I did a wide serve, his return was a slice in the middle of the court. He put the ball where I could best hit it, mid-height, I can hit it with my drive."

But when Federer returned that forehand with an inch-perfect down-the-line backhand, saving the match point, Nadal felt as though his world had "collapsed".

"To me, winning the Wimbledon was my dream," Nadal said. "The first time, after losing two finals, it was the greatest thing. When I hit that forehand I did something I never do… I thought 'I just won Wimbledon'. I hit that forehand, *bam*, down-the-line pass. My world collapsed."

The Swiss went on to seize control of the tiebreaker from there, eventually pushing the match to a fifth set. The fact that Nadal was able to shake off that disappointment and win the deciding set anyway is widely considered one of the greatest accomplishments of his career.

The Spaniard went on to win Wimbledon once again, in 2010, which was the precursor to his 'Double Career Grand Slam' last month at the Australian Open.

Rafael Nadal scheduled to play at the Acupulco Open next

Rafael Nadal with the Australian Open 2022 title

Fresh off his Australian Open 2022 win, Rafael Nadal is slated to play next at the Acapulco Open, an ATP 500 event that kicks off on 21 February.

Along with the 35-year-old, a few other top stars like Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Matteo Berrettini are also expected to feature in Acapulco.

Rafael Nadal will be eyeing his fourth title in the Mexican city this year, having last won there in 2020.

