Rafael Nadal career earnings: Prize money, endorsement deals & everything else you need to know

Rafael Nadal had an incredible career, during which he established himself as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. He also became one of the highest-earning players in the sport in terms of prize money from tournaments.

Nadal won 22 Grand Slam singles, including a record 14 at the French Open alone. The Spaniard earned a total of $134,946,100 across singles and doubles, which is the second-highest career prize money among tennis players. Only Novak Djokovic has earned more than the 38-year-old, having pocketed $185,065,269.

Nadal turned professional in 2001 and won his maiden ATP match in 2002. 2005 was the year when the Spaniard established himself as one of the best players in the world, winning the French Open and four Masters 1000 titles. It was also the first year he earned over a million dollars in prize money, bagging $3,874,751.

The Spaniard earned at least seven figures for another 17 successive years and had two years when he earned over $10 million. The first of these came in 2017 when he pocketed $12,704,001. That year, he won two Grand Slams, the French and US Open, and two Masters 1000 titles. The 2019 season was Nadal's most financially successful. He won $12,859,587 from triumphs including two Grand Slams and two Masters 1000 events.

Here is a full breakdown of the Spaniard's career prize money year-by-year:

Year Singles Doubles 2001 $767 $90 2002 $22,360 $1615 2003 $222,813 $20,425 2004 $347,212 $100,546 2005 $3,794,327 $80,424 2006 $3,732,760 $13,600 2007 $4,862,310 $34,625 2008

$6,659,994 $113,782 2009 $5,414,604 $51,911 2010 $8,462,984 $109,015 2011 $6,603,220 $64,997 2012 $4,867,664 $129,786 2013 $12,06,917 $10,020 2014 $6,202,445 $9,630 2015 $3,856,515 $87,376 2016 $2,714,278 $122,222 2017 $12,691,341 $12,660 2018 $8,663,348 - 2019 $12,859,587 - 2020 $3,856,128 $25,075 2021 $1,478,832 - 2022 $7,440,806 #$,1270 2023 $310,798 - 2024 $301,662 $3,719

Nadal has had endorsement deals with several brands throughout his career, the first of which came with Nike.

A look at Rafael Nadal's endorsements

Rafael Nadal after his farewell at the Davis Cup (Image Source: Getty)

Rafael Nadal uses Nike's apparel and shoes while competing in tournaments while using Babolat's rackets. The Spaniard also has been associated with Kia since 2004.

Richard Millie and Telefonica are other popular companies with whom Nadal has sponsorship deals. More recently, he became a brand ambassador for Infosys. Other brands with whom the 38-year-old has endorsement deals, include Louis Vuitton, Santander, Heineken N.V., LVMH, Cantabria, and Subway. As per Forbes, Nadal has earned $415 million from numerous endorsements.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion announced his retirement from tennis in October and played his last match in Spain's Davis Cup quarterfinal against Netherlands. He lost his singles fixture 4-6, 4-6 to Botic van de Zandschulp. The Spaniard's best performance in 2024 came at the Nordea Open in Sweden, where he reached the final before losing to Nuno Borges.

