Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz & Andre Agassi posing together ahead of Netflix Slam receives appreciation from American's ex-coach

Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert recently reacted to the American posing with Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz before their exhibition match in Las Vegas, known as The Netflix Slam.

The match is scheduled to take place on March 3 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. As the name implies, the event will be streamed exclusively on Netflix. It will also feature other matches between Taylor Fritz, John Isner, Frances Tiafoe and Sam Querrey.

It will mark Nadal's return to the ATP Tour following a minor hip injury he sustained during his comeback match at the Brisbane International in January, which led to his withdrawal from the Australian Open.

Similarly, Alcaraz will enter the event with recent injury concerns, having retired hurt during his opening-round match against Brazil's Thiago Monteiro at the Rio Open.

Both Spaniards posed together with Andre Agassi after arriving on US soil. Agassi is a member of the commentary team for The Netflix Slam, which also includes former players like Andy Roddick and Jim Courier. Their gathering took place at the Shadow Creek Golf Course on March 2.

The trio's group photo received praise from Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert, who is the current mentor to World No. 3 Coco Gauff.

"Great pic," Gilbert wrote on X (formerly Twitter), adding a bunch of emojis.

In addition to the singles matches, The Netflix Slam will feature a doubles match between the duo of Mike Bryan and Eugenie Bouchard facing off against Bob Bryan and Asia Muhammed on Monday, March 4.

Rafael Nadal: "Carlos Alcaraz is one of the most complete players I have seen"

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz pictured ahead of The Netflix Slam

Both Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz spoke to the media ahead of their encounter at The Netflix Slam, with Nadal singing high praise for his fellow countryman.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion said that Alcaraz is a "complete player for his age," commending his "self-confidence" and fearlessness. He also lauded the 20-year-old's "marvelous" physique.

"Carlos has a youth that gives you many things. He has an energy, a passion and a self confidence that helps you face important moments with little fear," Nadal said (via Europe Press)

"For his age, he is one of the most complete players I have ever seen. He has all the records in addition to a marvelous physique. He is where he deserves and he works for it," he added.

