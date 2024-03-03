Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz link up with Andre Agassi for golf session in Las Vegas ahead of Netflix Slam; Juan Carlos Ferrero & Pau Gasol join in

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz linked up with Andre Agassi for a star-studded golf session in Las Vegas ahead of the Netflix Slam.

Nadal and Alcaraz are set to lock horns in a blockbuster exhibition match at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event, fittingly titled the 'Netflix Slam,' will be aired live on the streaming platform on Sunday, March 3.

The Spanish duo touched down in Las Vegas on Saturday and immediately made waves in the tennis community by meeting Andre Agassi and television producer Trevor Short, capturing the moment with a memorable photo.

The excitement continued as Nadal and Alcaraz reconvened with Agassi at the Shadow Creek Golf Course for a golf session, with the trio beaming with joy as they posed outside the venue.

"Hello Las Vegas," Nadal captioned his Instagram post.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion also shared a glimpse from inside the golf course, unwinding with Alcaraz, former Spanish NBA star Pau Gasol, and Alcaraz's coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero.

The Spaniard's Instagram story

The Netflix Slam has garnered additional buzz due to the context surrounding Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz's participation in the event. Nadal has been on the sidelines since his comeback journey was cut short after he sustained a muscle tear at the Brisbane International. Injury concerns swirl around Alcaraz as well, as he suffered an ankle injury at the Rio Open last month, which forced his withdrawal from the tournament.

The highly anticipated exhibition event will thereby serve as an important measure of their respective levels before they kick off their campaigns at the Indian Wells Masters, which commences on March 6.

Rafael Nadal: "Carlos Alcaraz is a super complete player, I don't see any weaknesses in him for his age like I had"

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Seven

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have never shied away from expressing their admiration for each other. In a recent interview, the 37-year-old reaffirmed his appreciation for Alcaraz, hailing him as a "super complete' player.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion also conceded that unlike himself at the same age, the 20-year-old had no glaring weaknesses in his game.

"He is very good and very young. Let's see how he manages it and how his body responds. Carlos has an incredible level of tennis. He is a super complete player. I don't see any weaknesses in him for his age like I had. I served much worse than him, I had a worse volley, a worse slice, a worse backhand," he said.

Alcaraz and the former World No. 1 have locked horns in three tour-level encounters, with the 37-year-old enjoying a 2-1 lead in their head-to-head record.

