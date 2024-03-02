Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz meet up with Andre Agassi as duo arrive in Las Vegas for Netflix Slam

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have landed in Las Vegas ahead of their Netflix Slam exhibition event, where the duo also met up with eight-time Grand Slam champion Andre Agassi.

The event, live-streamed on Netflix, will take place on Sunday night at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort. Agassi is involved in the exhibition as a commentator, along with the likes of Andy Roddick, Jim Courier, and Patrick McEnroe.

On Saturday, social media was abuzz with pictures of Nadal and Alcaraz posing with Agassi in Las Vegas. They were joined by television producer Trevor Short, who posted the photo on his Instagram.

"Going to be a fun few days," Short captioned the image.

The Netflix Slam will not count towards their official head-to-head record, which is currently 2-1 in favor of Nadal. Nadal won their first two meetings before the youngster pulled one back at the 2022 Miami Open.

Where were Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz in the lead-up to the Netflix Slam?

Before coming to Las Vegas, Rafael Nadal was busy practicing at Indian Wells, where he will mark his competitive return to action. The Spaniard has played only one tournament in 2024, the Brisbane International, where he suffered an injury in the quarterfinals.

After missing the Australian Open and the Middle East swing, Nadal will make his return to the Sunshine Double after 2022. Back then, he reached the final at Indian Wells before losing to Taylor Fritz. Nadal then skipped the Miami Open due to a rib injury he suffered in the clash against the American.

Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, was last in action at the Rio Open, where he suffered an ankle injury in his opening clash against Thiago Monteiro. While many were worried about the extent of the damage, the World No. 2 has clarified stating that it is not too bad.

"I don’t know yet, that’s the truth. Tomorrow, I have the test of my ankle and let’s see if it’s something serious or not. I mean the physios told me that they think it’s not too serious. Well it was bad, it was bad because I felt bad. That was the first impression that I had. I was feeling pain once I fall down," Carlos Alcaraz said in his post-match press conference.

Alcaraz and Nadal will be joined at Indian Wells after the Netflix Slam by the likes of Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and Daniil Medvedev. Alcaraz is also the defending champion at the event, having beaten Medvedev in the final last year.

