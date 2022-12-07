Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz to play an exhibition match in Las Vegas in March 2023

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, two current pillars of Spanish tennis, will square off once again in an exhibition match on March 5 in Las Vegas.

The match, being billed as "The Slam: Nadal vs. Alcaraz," will take place inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena, and tickets will go on sale on Friday. It will also serve as an excellent warm-up for the sunshine double in Indian Wells and Miami.

Previously, the two compatriots have faced off on the court three times, with the 22-time Grand Slam champion winning twice. While this encounter will not count on their ATP Tour head-to-head record, both players will undoubtedly give their all.

LIVEatMGM @LIVEatMGM JUST ANNOUNCED



goes head-to-head against



🎟️ Tickets on sale 12/9 at 10am PT: JUST ANNOUNCED @RafaelNadal goes head-to-head against @carlosalcaraz in THE SLAM hosted by @MGMRewards . It all kicks off on March 5th, 2023 at @MGMGrand 🎟️ Tickets on sale 12/9 at 10am PT: spr.ly/60113B2nZ 🎾 JUST ANNOUNCED 🎾@RafaelNadal goes head-to-head against @carlosalcaraz in THE SLAM hosted by @MGMRewards. It all kicks off on March 5th, 2023 at @MGMGrand.🎟️ Tickets on sale 12/9 at 10am PT: spr.ly/60113B2nZ https://t.co/IdeX3kc28D

Alcaraz and Nadal are currently ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the world, respectively. The 19-year-old is the youngest man to ever hold the top spot in the ATP rankings, while the 36-year-old is the oldest player to end the season in the top two.

The duo also became the first Spaniards to be ranked first and second in the ATP rankings, thus inscribing their names into tennis history. They are also the first countrymen in the world’s top two since Americans Andre Agassi and Michael Chang did so in 1996.

"The main thing right now is to be able to get to the important tournaments in full physical condition" - Rafael Nadal on his 2023 season

Rafael Nadal pictured in Mexico.

Over the past two weeks, Nadal and Casper Ruud have engaged in five matches in Latin America, with Mexico being their final stop. The Spaniard won the five-match series 4-1, with victories in Buenos Aires (Argentina), Bogota (Colombia), Belo Horizonte (Brazil), and Mexico, whereas Ruud only won in Quito (Ecuador).

Following that, the Mallorcan hinted at a shortened schedule for the 2023 season in an interview, stating his key goal was to secure participation in significant tournaments in "full physical condition."

"For me the main thing right now is to be able to get to the important tournaments in full physical condition. I continue to enjoy day-by-day and I continue to have goals that excite me at a professional level. I’m going to try to achieve them until my body or mind says enough. At the moment, that hasn’t happened so I want to continue," he said.

"I am happy doing what I do, I love competing on the big stages and the love of the people encouraged me to continue. You can learn everything from Rafa – from any type of shot to mentality and professionalism," Nadal added.

