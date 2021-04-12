Rafael Nadal claims he "lost the positive feelings" in Melbourne, says he is happy with his fitness now

Ahead of his 2021 Monte Carlo campaign, Rafael Nadal provided some insight into the back injury that plagued him through most of the Australian hardcourt swing earlier this year. Nadal claimed he was left dejected by his injury, which put paid to his hopes of doing well at the Australian Open.

Rafael Nadal's back issue first came to light during the ATP Cup, where the Mallorcan was forced to withdraw from both his singles matches. Nadal’s condition didn't improve much by the time the Australian Open kicked off, and he had to make changes to his game to play through the injury.

In a recent conversation with Tennis TV, Nadal recalled his situation in Melbourne, claiming that he had to 'find solutions every single day' to be able to participate in the Slam. The 20-time Major champion also revealed that his back injury had surfaced about three weeks before the start of the Australian Open.

"Yeah was a tough time before the Australian Open, I had to find solutions every single day to try to play the tournament," Rafael Nadal said. "Finally I did it, was not a bad result the quarterfinal, was not good as I would have liked."

"I felt very ready for Melbourne," he added. "But then after the problem on the back, 20 something days before the tournament start I had this problem, so I lost a little bit the positive feelings."

According to Rafael Nadal, it took him two weeks after his Australian Open exit to regain full fitness. But he then asserted he is happy with where he is right now in terms of his body and tennis, as he starts his bid for a record-extending 12th title at Monte Carlo.

"Then it take some time to be back on court, I had to do some treatment at home, took a couple of weeks to work in the right way again," Nadal said. "But I am quite happy now, for the last one month I am practicing well. I was able to work as much as I like. So I am happy the way I arrived here."

Rafael Nadal also expressed his delight at being back at the event, which has seen him achieve tremendous success throughout his career. The 34-year-old claimed that the weather and playing conditions at Monte Carlo are perfect for tennis.

"Well (I am) happy to be back to the tour of course, and happy to be back here playing in this amazing place," Rafael Nadal continued. "It's part of the history no, this tournament? It's part of my personal history too. So yeah, very excited to be back, enjoying the first couple of days here with some beautiful weather and good conditions to play tennis."

"Good for tennis that we have a different winner" - Rafael Nadal on Hubert Hurkacz's Miami win over Jannik Sinner

Rafael Nadal showered praise on Hubert Hurkacz, who beat Jannik Sinner in the Miami final

During the interview, Rafael Nadal was asked to give his thoughts on the recently concluded Miami Open. Nadal spoke glowingly about the two finalists - Jannik Sinner and Hubert Hurkacz - and claimed that having a new Masters 1000 champion was "good for tennis."

"Well having a young final between Jannik and Hubert, both great guys, so happy for Hubert," Nadal said. "Sorry for Jannik but both of them are very good and we knew that before they played the final here. Good for tennis that we have a different winner."

Rafael Nadal then recalled his first-ever Masters 1000 triumph, which incidentally came at the Monte Carlo Masters back in 2005.

"Well it (first Masters 1000 title) was amazing, it was here in 2005," Nadal said. "I always loved this tournament, watching historic finals in Monaco. And when I was able to win for the first time meant everything to me."