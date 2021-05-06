Rafael Nadal claims he is not thinking about RG after Madrid 3r win, talks about bubble life and Real Madrid's Champions League exit

Rafael Nadal defeated Australia's Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-2 on Thursday to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Madrid Masters for the seventh consecutive time. Although many believe Nadal is rounding into form at exactly the right time, the man himself claimed in his post-match press conference that he is not thinking about Roland Garros right now.

Nadal asserted that he is, instead, focusing on the short-term goals, which require him to keep working on self-improvement.

"I am in Madrid. I do not think of Roland Garros when I am in Madrid or (about) what is missing or what I have," Rafael Nadal said after his third-round victory. "Every day I try to be better. I do not believe in specific preparation processes for something special, but in short-term work and that is Madrid, in the medium-term Roland Garros and in the long term the entire season."

The Spaniard will go into the French Open as the four-time defending champion, looking to extend his record of 13 titles in Paris. A win this year will also make Rafael Nadal the out-and-out record holder for most Grand Slam titles in men's tennis history.

The 34-year-old went on to claim that, as of now, he has no complaints with his game.

"I'm happy because I competed and that I'm fine," Nadal said. "I got to fourth (quarterfinal) in Monte Carlo, won Barcelona and here I am already (in the) quarters. Playing and winning games gives you confidence. I can do better but today I have no complaints about my game and I can take steps forward."

Although the scoreline doesn't suggest this, Alexei Popyrin did occasionally challenge Rafael Nadal with his serve. In that context, Nadal was very complimentary of the Aussie's 'cannon'-like delivery.

"The opponent was very difficult because he hit all the balls," Nadal said. "The court was very fast, dry and it was difficult to have grip. Popyrin has a serve that is a cannon. He missed (a few), but he hit many."

Rafael Nadal says he misses the contact with people, but admits that tennis players are "lucky"

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal also reflected on life in COVID-safe bio bubbles, and how engaging in competitive tennis action during the pandemic is a privilege. The Spaniard claimed it is unfortunate that he is unable to get out of his hotel room to "disconnect" with tennis, but asserted that tennis players are lucky to be competing.

"It's the contact with people that you miss," Rafael Nadal said. "You want to get out of the routine and for tennis players, used to going out and disconnecting, in this case you have to stay at the hotel. We are lucky to be in good hotels, we are lucky and we have what we need within our reach. Zero complaints and I hope that we will return to normal soon."

Rafael Nadal went on to acknowledge the difficulties of isolation for younger players, particularly those who cannot afford to pick and choose their schedule. However, he followed that up by reiterating that the inconvenience felt by athletes is "nothing" compared to what others have suffered during the pandemic.

"We have had a difficult year and it is normal that there are people who lose motivation and are tired," Rafael Nadal said. "I am almost 35 and at another time of my life... (so) I have been able to decide to play more or less and others cannot do it and have the need to play every week and go from club to hotel and from hotel to club. But that harshness has nothing to do with the reality that other families in the world have suffered, in terms of health, work or companies."

"I am very proud of Real Madrid" - Rafael Nadal after Champions League exit

Real Madrid bowed out of the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday

Rafael Nadal also spoke about Real Madrid's defeat to Chelsea in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal on Wednesday.

Madrid traveled to London after having drawn the first leg 1-1, but lost the away leg 2-0 against Chelsea - which knocked them out of the tournament. Rafael Nadal is an avid fan of the Los Blancos, and he claimed he was "proud" of his team for reaching the semifinals despite all the injuries they suffered this season.

"I watched the game. As a spectator I have to say that I am very proud of my team," Rafael Nadal said. "Of course I do not like to lose. With all the difficulties we have had throughout the season, 60 injuries, it is difficult to be where we were until Wednesday , fighting for the two most important competitions we are playing: Champions semifinals and continue fighting for the League."

The World No. 2 also spoke about what it meant to have legends like Luis Figo and Ronaldo Nazario to have represented the team. Nadal claimed that he is a fan of the latter - who played with his uncle Miguel Angel Nadal at Barcelona in the 1990s.

"I always admire the best athletes," Nadal said. "I am a sports fan. When I was a child Ronaldo played in Barcelona with my uncle. He has been one of my favorite soccer players of all time, one of the best I have ever seen play."

Ronaldo and Figo, a solid duo watching Nadal in Madrid.



[getty] pic.twitter.com/JdtiY42jy5 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) May 6, 2021