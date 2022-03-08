"Rafael Nadal is closer to 16 years old than 36 years old, emotionally; that is where he separates himself from the other Big-3" - Mats Wilander

Tennis legend Mats Wilander is still in disbelief over Rafael Nadal's incredible resurgence in 2022. Speaking in a recent interview with Eurosport, an astounded Wilander attributed the Spaniard's renowned emotional strength as the main reason for his continued success.

The 57-year-old is of the opinion that even though Nadal is almost 36 years old, he still exhibits the same unfaltering thirst for winning he possessed as a 16-year-old up-and-coming player. In that respect, the Swede was certain that neither Roger Federer nor Novak Djokovic could hold a candle to the Mallorcan,

"Rafael Nadal's turning 36 during the French Open. He is closer to 16 years old than 36 years old, emotionally," Wilander said. "That is where he separates himself from the other Big-3, I should say."

The 21-time Grand Slam champion's exploits in 2022 seem all the more impressive when the fact that he spent a good chunk of last season on the sidelines to recover from a persistent foot injury is taken into consideration. He returned to competitive tennis in Melbourne at the beginning of the year after a four-month hiatus and has not looked back since.

The World No. 4 has had his best start to a season in 2022, winning 15 matches on the trot to win three consecutive titles.

After winning the Melbourne Summer Set, the Mallorcan defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final at Melbourne Park to lift a record 21st Grand Slam title. He then proceeded to win the Mexican Open in Acapulco without dropping a set.

Reflecting on all that, Mats Wilander was lost for words trying to describe how the 35-year-old managed to outdo all expectations after he himself believed last year that he might have to hang up his racquet.

Wilander was especially impressed by the fact that Nadal's epic run has come during this part of the season, where he is playing on hardcourts and not on his favorite claycourt surface. The seven-time Grand Slam champion admitted that he would not have been as surprised if Rafael Nadal had produced the same results during the clay season, where he is the undisputed "king."

"It would be amazing if he could keep this up [after] we really thought last year that it was surely close to being the end of Rafa's career. He himself thought it could be the end of his career," Wilander said.

"I would have never imagined, even though [I expected him to be] playing physically, in a million years that he would be doing what he is doing now. Not during this part of the year. Yes, [if we] move forwards a month and a half, when the claycourt season has started, then we are back to Rafael Nadal, the ageless clay court king," he added.

"I don't think there has ever been a professional tennis player who is so in love with the problem-solving part of his profession" - Mats Wilander on Rafael Nadal

Mats Wilanders was in awe of the lengths Rafael Nadal was willing to go to in order to improve himself

Mats Wilander also credited Rafael Nadal's love for the game, particularly the problem-solving aspects of it, as a significant reason why he has been able to stay at the top for so long. He likened the former World No. 1 to academic thinkers who never tired of challenging themselves because finding the right answer was far more important to them.

The Swede remarked that this was true in the case of the Spaniard as well and hailed him for his undying need to explore new options. According to Wilander, no other athlete on the face of the planet would be willing to face so much fear and anxiety just to satisfy their curiosity of finding out what was coming next.

"Sure, there are some professors and scientists out there who never ever get bored of challenging themselves and finding the result of the next problem because it is mathematical or environmental. For Nadal, it's the same thing," Wilander said.

"I don't think there has ever been a professional tennis player, or any athlete, who finds it more enjoyable to feel fear, to be afraid of the outcome, to be nervous, to not really know what is at the end of the match, but is so in love with the problem-solving part of his profession that he is willing to feel that pain and anxiety just to find out what is just around the next corner," he added.

The former World No. 1 conceded that the risks might not pay off all the time, which only meant the Mallorcan had to be commended even more highly in his endeavors.

"At the next corner, there could be Mike Tyson. He can punch you in the face really hard and you might never stand up again," Wilander said. "But Rafael Nadal is willing to take that test."

