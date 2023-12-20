"Rafael Nadal collecting players like Pokemon";"Got the ATP lined up for practices" - Spaniard's training session with Emil Ruusuvuori amuses fans

Rafael Nadal's recent training session has sparked hilarious reactions from tennis fans, as Emil Ruusuvuori became the latest ATP player to join the Spaniard for practice.

Nadal, who has been on the sidelines since sustaining a hip injury at the 2023 Australian Open, has been gearing up for his highly anticipated comeback to the tour. The Spaniard is set to make his return at the Brisbane International, which is scheduled to commence on December 31.

With his return date fast approaching, the 22-time Grand Slam champion has been training diligently, challenging various ATP players to gauge his form. The former World No. 1 recently took part in a week-long training block with French teenager Arthur Fils in Kuwait, yielding promising results. Additionally, he practiced with longtime rival Richard Gasquet at his academy in Manacor.

In his most recent training session, the 37-year-old showcased his powerful groundstrokes against Ruusuvuori on an outdoor hard court. Tennis fans were thoroughly entertained by the Finn becoming the latest player to train with Nadal, sharing several humorous reactions.

"By the start of the 2024 season, Rafa’s gonna have practiced with every person in the ATP. I support it," a fan commented.

"Rafa collecting players like Pokemon during the off season," one fan joked.

"Oh Nadal is READYY, he's got the ATP lined up for practices!" another fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, one user marveled at the progress the 22-time Grand Slam champion had made in recent months.

"From *barely* being able to walk, to playing with this intensity level...What kind of doctors do they have in Espana?" the user posted.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"Rafael Nadal's goal has to be Roland Garros, and then the Olympics" - Boris Becker

The Spaniard won the 2022 French Open

Although Rafael Nadal has been training hard for the 2024 Australian Open, Boris Becker recently expressed his belief that the Spaniard wouldn't have high expectations for his performance at the Melbourne Slam.

"I don't think his expectations for Melbourne are sky-high right now: if he wins a few matches there, good for him," Becker told Eurosport Germany's Das Gelbe vom Ball podcast.

Instead, Becker asserted that the two-time Australian Open winner's primary focus would be the clay court season, with the French Open and the Paris Olympics being his main objectives.

"He will then concentrate on the clay-court tournaments early on. He'll definitely play Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid and maybe even Rome in order to be 100 percent fit again in Paris," he said.

"His goal has to be Roland Garros, and then the Olympics, both of which will be played in Paris on clay. But he has to play first: he will only gain match fitness and match practice by playing in matches. So, he has to suffer a little so that he gets better in March, April, until he can play his best game in May," he added.

Nadal has won a record 14 French Open titles. His most recent triumph took place at the 2022 edition of the event, where he defeated Casper Ruud in the final in straight sets.

