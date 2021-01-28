Rafael Nadal completes Adelaide quarantine, practices with Jannik Sinner ahead of star-studded exhibition

Rafael Nadal and the other members of the ATP and WTA top 3 have completed their mandatory 14-day quarantine in Adelaide. The biggest stars of the tennis world will now play an exhibition, "A Day at the Drive", on 29 and 30 January before leaving for Melbourne.

Rafael Nadal recently uploaded a video of himself heading to practice on the Adelaide courts, where he was also seen sporting a new racquet kit. In the caption, Nadal informed his fans that it was his last day of quarantine before the exhibition event and then the departure to Melbourne.

Rafael Nadal would be keen on getting some much needed on-court practice before the start of the ATP Cup on 2 February. The 20-time Major champion would want to be as close to his best shape as possible for the 2021 Australian Open, which is scheduled to kick off from 8 February.

In the video posted on his social media accounts, Rafael Nadal also flashed his new Babolat kit which will now feature a KIA logo on its side. Nadal has been an ambassador for the automobile corporation since 2004.

Nadal had recently been caught up in a controversy, as some in the tennis community questioned why he hadn't spoken up about the seemingly unfair quarantine conditions in Australia. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic had immediately raised a complaint on behalf of the 72 players forced into hard quarantine, but neither Nadal nor Dominic Thiem had made any public comment on the matter over the first few days.

Earlier this week, however, Rafael Nadal clarified his stance on the issue. The Spaniard asserted that the discomforts of tennis players are insignificant in comparison to the large-scale suffering that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about.

Rafael Nadal has been practicing with rising star Jannik Sinner in Adelaide

Jannik Sinner (L) & Rafael Nadal embrace at the net

Another player who has been quarantining in Adelaide instead of Melbourne is rising star Jannik Sinner. The young Italian is also scheduled to join the top players at the Adelaide exhibition on 29 January.

In the video posted on Instagram, Jannik Sinner was seen trading hits with Rafael Nadal from the back of the court. But this was not the first time that the Spaniard and the Italian had come face-to-face on a tennis court.

Last year Jannik Sinner reached the last eight of Roland Garros, becoming the youngest quarterfinalist in Paris since Novak Djokovic in 2006. Sinner was beaten by eventual champion Rafael Nadal in straight sets, but not before he gave the Spaniard a real scare in the first set.