Rafael Nadal confident of beating 'Big Four' rivals Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic & Andy Murray in a sport he's "much better" at

ATP legend Rafael Nadal oozed confidence over his freshly mastered golf skills. He admitted that he hasn't picked up a racket since he retired from professional tennis. However, he frequently practiced golf and therefore, has gained enough confidence to challenge Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

Nadal retired from professional tennis in November 2024 in the Davis Cup Finals, because of the disturbing physical toll of recurring injuries. He expressed no regrets and felt fulfilled because of the notable achievements, including the 22 major titles. Bidding farewell to tennis, Nadal focused more on golf, the sport he had practiced since childhood. He frequently competes in amateur tournaments and has admitted to seeking inspiration from Tiger Woods.

Nadal addressed his growing interest in golf. Highlighting the increased frequency of his practice sessions, the Spaniard expressed his readiness to compete against his peers, the remaining members of the ATP big four.

"Yes, it could happen, but they have to get training – I have a bit of an advantage in that,” he said, in a recent interview with Telegraph.co.uk.

Addressing the competitiveness among the big four, Nadal also oozed confidence, making it clear that they didn't stand a chance against him in golf.

"On the tennis court, there wasn’t that much difference between us, but in this I’m much better than them,” he added.

White Rafael Nadal remains confident in his skills, none of the ATP big four are amateurs at golf. While Roger Federer has expressed his urge to achieve a 12-handicap, Novak Djokovic has also honed his skills, competing at the Ryder Cup All-Star match in 2023.

Rafael Nadal admits to giving zero thoughts about missing tennis post-retirement

Rafael Nadal was honored with the sporting icon award at the Laureus World Sports Awards. Amid the ceremony in Madrid, the Spanish legend remembered the glorious moments in his career with a broad smile.

However, the 22-time Grand Slam champion stunned the tennis community, making it clear that there wasn't even a single instance where he missed holding a racket in his hand.

"The truth is that I don't miss tennis. Zero. I don't miss it at all. But not because I finished tired of tennis or fighting against tennis, not at all. I finished my career happy, and if I could have, I would have carried on, because I loved what I was doing. It was my passion, and that's been the case all my life," he said, during the ceremony.

It has been nearly five months since Rafael Nadal bid farewell to the tennis world. The ATP legend ended his career with a total of 92 titles, including 22 majors, with a record-breaking 14 wins at Roland Garros.

