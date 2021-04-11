Rafael Nadal congratulates Djokovic for No. 1 record, says he "doesn't have any problem" with Uncle Toni coaching Auger-Aliassime

Rafael Nadal, who is gunning for a 12th title at Monte Carlo this week, spoke about a wide range of topics at his pre-tournament press conference. The 20-time Major winner congratulated Novak Djokovic for surpassing Roger Federer's record tally of most weeks as World No. 1, and also touched upon the news of Uncle Toni coaching Felix Auger-Aliassime and his own health.

In the context of Novak Djokovic's latest feat, Rafael Nadal asserted that the trio of himself, Djokovic and Roger Federer had regularly made tennis history with their exploits. The Spaniard then proceeded to call the No. 1 record a 'great achievement' for Djokovic.

"In the last years me, Roger and Novak did a lot of important things in the history of our sport. We broke records," Rafael Nadal said. "Now that is another great achievement for Novak. So well done for him. Just congratulate him."

Rafael Nadal was also asked about his uncle Toni Nadal joining the coaching team of Next Gen star Felix Auger-Aliassime. In response, Nadal claimed he had no issue with the partnership, before expressing his gratitude for how Toni has guided him throughout his career.

"I don't have any problem," Nadal said. "I always said the same: I want the best for Toni. I am very grateful for all the things that he did for me. I am happy that he is here. At the same time, I am happy for Felix."

"I am happy for Jannik Sinner, he is a great guy having a great season" - Rafael Nadal

Jannik Sinner (L) and Rafael Nadal embrace after their match at Roland Garros last year

During the interaction, Rafael Nadal was also asked whether he was fully fit for his favorite part of the year. The Spaniard replied in the positive, before expressing hope about being in good shape for the entirety of the clay season.

"If I am able to stay healthy for the next month and a half, I hope to have my chances to compete at the right level," Nadal said. "Health is the main thing."

While Auger-Aliiasime's new alliance with Toni has been one of the major talking points this week, there's another interesting NextGen-related matter coming up: the prospect of Novak Djokovic and teen prodigy Jannik Sinner crossing swords in the Monte Carlo second round.

In that context, Rafael Nadal first praised Jannik Sinner for the season he has put together in 2021, before turning his attention towards the match-up with Djokovic. Nadal suggested that the young Italian might have a tough time at Monte Carlo, as he first needs to beat claycourt veteran Albert Ramos-Vinolas before he even gets the chance to face the World No. 1.

"I am happy for Jannik," Nadal said. "He is a great guy, having a great season. Here he has a tough first-round match vs Albert Ramos. If he wins, another tough match against Djokovic who will be ready."