Rafael Nadal-conqueror Botic Van de Zandschulp shares his emotions after beating Spaniard in potential final singles tennis match of career

Rafael Nadal has faced defeat in potentially the last singles tennis match of his career at the Davis Cup Finals, losing 4-6, 4-6 to Netherland's Botic van de Zandschulp in the quarterfinals. Van de Zandschulp was emotional following his victory and claimed it was tough for him to close out the match.

Nadal hadn't played competitively since his loss to Novak Djokovic at the Paris Olympics but stood strong in the opening set. He scored a beautiful forehand winner, taking a 4-3 lead at one point before being broken by the Dutch.

Van de Zandschulp converted the break to take the first set 6-4 and continued his momentum in the second set. While the Spaniard did show some flashes of his past brilliance, the World No. 80 managed to hand him a straight-sets defeat in just under two hours.

The Dutchman was emotional following his win and claimed that they were both nervous at the start of the match due to a roaring Spanish crowd.

“In the beginning, I think we were both nervous. The first serves didn’t go smoothly, the crowd was tough - understandable... He (Rafa) is the biggest sportsman in Spain that has ever lived. It is a really special event," Van de Zandschulp said.

Van de Zandschulp added that it was tough for him to close out the match against Nadal knowing that it was potentially his last singles match.

“It is tough to close out a match against him, knowing it could be his last... At 4-3, 0-40, I just went for it, and it helped in the end... There were too many people from Spain here cheering for him! But if I would sit next to the court, I would cheer for him as well," the Dutchman said.

Nadal was in tears when the national anthem was played before the start of the match. The match against Van de Zandschulp would be his final one if Carlos Alcaraz loses to Tallon Griekspoor.

Botic Van de Zandschulp stunned another Spanish ace at the 2024 US Open

2024 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage Bologna - Botic Van de Zandschulp in action (Source: Getty)

Botic Van de Zandschulp was contemplating retirement early in the season before registering a marvelous victory against home favorite Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open. It was the Spaniard's first loss after 15 consecutive wins in Majors.

Van de Zandschulp took the first two sets with ease 6-1, 7-5. The Dutchman won the final set 6-4, delivering six breaks from nine opportunities on his way to beating the Spaniard.

