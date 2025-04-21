Rafael Nadal continues to win awards even after retirement with Laureus honor

Rafael Nadal had a memorable evening in Madrid at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards, where he was awarded the prestigious Laureus Sporting Icon award. The honor took many by surprise, adding yet another accolade to his storied career.

Retirement seems to be treating Nadal well as he's embraced life after tennis with open arms. He’s been enjoying attending tournaments, engaging in charity work, and dedicating more time to his tennis academy in Mallorca. To top it all off, he’s set to become a father for the second time.

The Spaniard recently attended the prestigious Laureus Awards, with his family—wife Maria Francisca Perello, sister Maribel, and mother Ana Maria Parera—by his side. He enjoyed catching up with sporting icons like Carlos Alcaraz and Rebeca Andrade and others, making the event a memorable experience.

But the highlight of the evening for Rafael Nadal came when he was honored with the Laureus Sporting Icon Award. The crowd gave him a standing ovation as gymnastics legend Simone Biles presented him with the award. Adding to the moment was a warm round of applause from his former arch-rival, Novak Djokovic, who was also in attendance.

Besides Nadal, tennis had a strong presence at this year's Laureus Awards, with stars such as Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Donna Vekic, Paula Badosa, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Garbine Muguruza, Casper Ruud, Caroline Garcia, Belinda Bencic, and others gracing the red carpet.

Alcaraz was among the nominees for the Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award but missed out, with pole vaulting sensation Mondo Duplantis taking home the honor. On the women's side, Aryna Sabalenka was in the running for the Sportswoman of the Year Award but was edged out by Simone Biles.

