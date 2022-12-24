Rafael Nadal became a father for the first time earlier this year, with his wife Maria Francisca Perello giving birth to their son in October. But it was not all smooth sailing for the Spanish couple, as news surfaced that Maria Francisca had to be taken to the hospital for an emergency procedure while the Mallorcan was occupied with life on tour at the time.

Touching on all those scary moments in a recent interview with Spanish daily Diario AS, the 22-time Grand Slam champion was all praise for his wife for dealing with them, calling her a "brave" woman who has helped him handle "everything and more."

"It was harder than the final part, when things were written that were not without having the information and there were normal nerves, the most complicated phase and a lot of uncertainty in the summer, just before leaving for Montreal and Cincinnati," Nadal said. "Luckily, I have a woman who is brave and she has always helped me in everything I could and more, and she has always encouraged me to continue. So, in that sense, she made it easy for me."

The former World No. 1 further revealed that it was his wife who encouraged him to go to the United States despite her pregnancy, something he thought cost him a lot. The World No. 2 also disclosed that he had, in fact, injured his abdomen again at Flushing Meadows, which he hid from the press because he was tired of talking about his injuries all the time.

"In fact, it was she who encouraged me to go to the United States. It cost me more. But it is that, in addition, I broke my abdominal again the week before the US Open," he said. "If it was already difficult to manage everything when it happened again, I won't even tell you. At the time I didn't say it, because I was tired of the subject since Wimbledon. There I already played with what I had."

Thankfully, all ended well for the couple and the 36-year-old could return home to Mallorca to be with his wife in time for the delivery, which Nadal admitted was an enjoyable experience.

"In those moments I really couldn't manage everything. After that everything went well," Nadal said. "I returned. I was able to be with my wife, enjoy myself and see the birth of my son. It affected me as it would affect anyone."

"It is a very important change in this life for the better" - Rafael Nadal on how parenthood will affect his professional career

Rafael Nadal admitted that he needed to become more organized than before

Rafael Nadal also discussed how he plans to adapt to life on tour now that he is a parent during the interview, stating that it was an "important" change for the better that he was still coming to terms with. The Spaniard admitted that he needed to be organized more in the future, but added that he was going about it on a daily basis at the moment.

"I think that feelings and responsibility, suffering... for everyone is very similar. I am enjoying this new stage. Living day to day," Nadal said. "It is a very important change in this life for the better, but to continue with my professional life, I need organization, more than before, and that is what I am working on."

At the same time, the 22-time Grand Slam champion made it clear that things were indeed being organized behind the scenes so that he could resume normal training as before and that he was hoping for them to get better with time.

"Little by little things are being organized. The order that I need so that I can train normally, so that when I'm on the track I don't have other worries is finishing a little bit of managing," he said. "And I think that little by little it will be managed and with time it will get along much better."

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes