Rafael Nadal doesn't believe in 'new normal', says we can't follow social distancing forever

Rafael Nadal is not a fan of the 'new normal' ideology

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal believes the world needs to wait patiently for a COVID-19 vaccine, as that is the only way out of the crisis . However, the Spaniard also feels there is no place for a 'new normal'; according to him, the world shouldn't settle for a lifetime of social distancing.

Rafael Nadal spoke at length about the issue in a recent interview with El País Semanal, where he also touched upon the subject of the player relief fund for players outside the top 100 of the ATP rankings. Although Dominic Thiem has opposed the initiative, Nadal said that it was the top players' responsibility to help the lower-ranked ones.

We like to see people, hug each other, share with people: Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal wants the fans back in stadiums soon

The 19-time Grand Slam Champion stressed on the importance of being patient in a difficult time like this, while arguing against the idea of accepting 'new normality':

"I imagine the tracks and the full stadiums, which is how I like to see them. You have to be patient and find the medicine, but I don't believe in looking for new normality. The new normality will be the one that we accept," Nadal said.

The Spaniard firmly believes that human beings are social animals who love to talk among themselves and share their joys and sorrows through physical interaction. The Spaniard continued:

"We like to see people, hug each other, share with people ... and we have to look for this again. We cannot settle for just eternally complying with distancing measures."

Rafael Nadal calls out the politicians in his country

Rafael Nadal feels now is not the right time for dirty politics

The discussion also moved to politics, and Rafael Nadal was asked what he thought of the way the Spanish government has handled the pandemic. But the 12-time French Open winner refused to comment on the political matters in his country because, in his opinion, any answer he gave would create another issue.

Nadal said that it did not matter which political party held the top position; what matters is the number of deaths and the negative impact on the economy.

"There is a problem in politics, and that is that those who make decisions, unfortunately, always do so thinking that there are new elections," Nadal said.

Rafael Nadal also spoke about the need to help those in the sport of tennis who are struggling due to the coronavirus-enforced suspension of the ATP tour. While Thiem may be wary of donating his own money to the lower-ranked players, Nadal thinks it is their 'responsibility' to think of the bigger picture.

" I am part of the Players Council, and I think we have a responsibility to try to help the sport prevail in the best possible way," Nadal pointed out.

He added that the fund proposed by Novak Djokovic would help not just the players, but the sport as a whole.

"Different measures have been taken, and one of them is to create a fund for the one hundred best players in the world to contribute an amount of money to help the rest of the players, who are having a hard time and are experiencing difficult situations. This fund is to help the world of tennis in general, not just players. In difficult times you are forced to think about the one who is worse than you," Nadal finished.