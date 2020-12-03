Rafael Nadal & Dominic Thiem nominated for the 2020 Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award

Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem have been nominated for the 2020 Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award. They are joined by John Millman and Diego Schwartzman in the list of nominees.

ATP released the list of nominees for the award yesterday while also naming the contenders for the Coach of the Year prize. In the latter category, Dominic Thiem’s trainer - Nicolas Massu - was nominated; Nadal's coach Carlos Moya, however, missed out.

Novak Djokovic’s coaching team comprising Marjan Vajda and Goran Ivanisevic did not find themselves in contention for the coaching awards as well which, given the Serb’s sensational season, was a bit surprising.

Rafael Nadal is gunning to win the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award for the third year in a row and fourth time overall. For the other three - including Dominic Thiem - it would be the first time they see their name on this coveted prize, should one of them win.

Thiem was among the nominees last year but lost out to Rafael Nadal. Interestingly, if the Spaniard fails to take home the prize this time, it would be the first instance since 2004 that neither Roger Federer nor Rafael Nadal wins this award.

Rafael Nadal with the 2019 Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award

The Swiss Legend is not among the nominees this year - the first time such an occurrence has happened since 2002. Federer has won the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award a record 13 times, the last of which came in 2017.

The winner of the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award is adjudged keeping in mind the following guidelines as specified on the ATP site:

'The player who, throughout the year, conducted himself at the highest level of professionalism and integrity, who competed with his fellow players with the utmost spirit of fairness and who promoted the game through his off-court activities.'

Dominic Thiem’s coach Massu makes the cut for the Coach of the Year, but Carlos Moya misses out

Dominic Thiem's coach Nicolas Massu

The nominees for Coach of the Year include Gilles Cervara (Daniil Medvedev), Nicolas Massu (Dominic Thiem), Juan Ignacio Chela (Diego Schwartzman), Riccardo Piatti (Jannik Sinner), and Fernando Vicente (Andrey Rublev).

Among them, Medvedev’s coach - Gilles Cervara - has already been a winner in this category when he took home the prize 12 months ago. For the rest, including Nicolas Massu, this would be a first should they win.

Surprisingly, Carlos Moya has not made the cut despite guiding Rafael Nadal to a record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title. Moya’s inputs were immensely vital in helping Nadal win his record-extending 13th French Open trophy in October.

Faced with numerous adverse conditions at Roland Garros, not many had bet on Rafael Nadal to win the title, let alone in the manner in which he did.

A lot of the credit for that goes to his coaching staff, including Moya, who brought about some vital tactical changes to the 34-year-old's game. This was especially visible in Nadal's beatdown of Novak Djokovic in the final.