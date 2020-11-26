Roger Federer has won the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award a record 13 times in his career. However, his name will be missing from the nominations for the 2020 edition of the prize - ending a run of 17 straight years in which the Swiss was among the nominees.

Federer, who last won the award in 2017, played just one tournament in 2020 (Australian Open), so it makes sense that he didn't make the cut.

This is the first instance since 2002 that Roger Federer has not been nominated for the award. Paradorn Srichaphan took home the award that year, as well as the following season. However, the Swiss legend did make it to the nominees in 2003.

For the first time since 2002 Roger Federer wasn't nominated for the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award. From 2004 this award has been swinging between Federer (13) and Nadal (3). Srichaphan was the last player to win this award (2003) before Roger/Rafa supremacy in this category. — Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) November 25, 2020

Established in 1977, the award was initially named the ATP Sportsmanship Award. It got rechristened as the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award in 1996, after the Swede won the title for a record fifth time the year before.

Interestingly, it was Edberg’s former disciple - Roger Federer - who broke his record in 2009 when he clinched the award for a sixth time.

Roger Federer at the award ceremony in 2017

The award is given to the ATP player who displays the highest level of professionalism and sportsmanship throughout the year. All the players on the ATP tour vote for their choice from a shortlist created by ATP themselves.

Needless to say, with Federer winning the title 13 times (and counting), there have been discussions to have the award renamed after him once he hangs up his boots. It remains to be seen how things progress on that front once the 39-year-old retires.

Roger Federer’s friend and rival Rafael Nadal is looking to win the title for a fourth time

Rafael Nadal with the 2019 Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award

Rafael Nadal has the most Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship awards after Roger Federer (13), Stefan Edberg (5) and Pat Rafter (4). The Spaniard boasts of three titles, and has been nominated once again this year.

Interestingly, all awards since 2004 have been split between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. If the 34-year-old is unable to win in 2020, it will be the first time since 2003 that neither of the two greats will have taken home the prize.

The Mallorcan is currently on a two-year winning streak, having triumphed in 2018 and 2019. Should he win it this time around, he will become the fourth male player to win the award three times in a row - after Edberg, Rafter and Federer.

Despite Federer's absence, Switzerland will not go unrepresented in the nominations; his compatriot Stan Wawrinka finds himself in contention for the title in 2020.