Rafael Nadal endorses arch-rival Novak Djokovic's "amazing" feat against youngsters; dismisses impact of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz's rise

Rafael Nadal recently praised his arch-rival Novak Djokovic for his performance against younger players on the ATP Tour. He also downplayed the impact players like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have on players from his generation

Nadal is currently peparing to kick off his campaign at the 2024 Madrid Open. He has won the ATP Masters 1000 Madrid tournament a record five times, with his last title win coming in 2017. This year, the Spaniard will commence his campaign by taking on American Darwin Blanch in the first round.

Speaking to Tennis TV, during a pre-tournament media appearance, Rafael Nadal was asked about the increasing level of competition in tennis, particularly with rising stars like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. In response, the former World No.1 dismissed the notion, pointing out that players from his generation, like Novak Djokovic, are still dominating the younger players on the ATP Tour.

Nadal commended Djokovic's exceptional 2023 season, where he won the Australian Open, French Open, and the US Open, and made it to the final of the Wimbledon Championships.

I don't know, no idea. Of course, they are an amazing players, but at the same time, if we put in perspective that, Novak Djokovic, won three or four grand slams and played the final on another one. I mean, he is from my generation. So of course, they're doing amazing things," he said.

Rafael Nadal emphasized that while new champions may be emerging in tennis, the dynamics of the game have not shifted significantly, as players from his era continue to compete fiercely with the younger generation.

"But on the other hand, a player from, my generation and similar, I mean, of course, a little bit better numbers but similar, level than the level that we played, for a long time, still having a lot of success. So that says that tennis, have an amazing new champions, but at the same time, things haven't changed that much," he added.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic recently attended Laureus Sports Awards 2024

Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2024

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic recently attended the 2024 Laureus Sports Awards held in Madrid, Spain. The 25th edition of the event took place at the Palacio de Cibeles on Monday, April 22.

Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca Perello, received the Sport for Good Award from the Laureus World Sports Academy in recognition of their work through the Spaniards foundation. This foundation was honored for its impactful work in supporting vulnerable youth in both Spain and India.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic won the 2024 Laureus Sportsman of the Year award for his exceptional 2023 season, where he won three out of the four Grand Slam tournaments, secured the ATP Finals title, and concluded the year as the World No.1. The Serb overcame other top athletes such as Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Mondo Duplantis, Noah Lyles, and Max Verstappen, who were also contenders in the same category

Dutch wheelchair tennis player Diede de Groot was awarded the Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award.

Other tennis players nominated for the Laureus Sports Awards were Iga Swiatek, who was a contender in the Sportswoman of the Year category, and Coco Gauff, who was nominated in the Breakthrough of the Year category. Marketa Vondrousova also received a nomination in the Comeback of the Year category.

