Rafael Nadal equals Roger Federer's record of most outdoor wins on the ATP Tour

Rafael Nadal earned a hard-fought 7-6 (0), 5-7, 6-4 victory over Nick Kyrgios in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters on Thursday. It marked his 19th straight win of the season.

The triumph was also the Spaniard's 953rd outdoor win of his career, a haul that pulled him level with Roger Federer's all-time record. However, the 21-time Grand Slam champion has lost only 168 matches outdoors as compared to the Swiss' 205. This gives him a win-percentage of 85.0% against Federer's 82.3%.

The Mallorcan also has the best win percentage in outdoor matches in ATP history, followed by Novak Djokovic (84.3%) and Bjorn Borg (83.3%). Djokovic also has the third-most outdoor wins, having won 824 matches.

Among active players, Andy Murray is the next player (12th overall) after the Big 3 with a haul of 551 outdoor victories. The Brit is also the active player with the best win-percentage behind the Big 3, having won 75.9% of his contested matches.

Rafael Nadal's 2022 run marks his 11th semifinal appearance at the Indian Wells Masters

Rafael Nadal has reached the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters for the 11th time

Rafael Nadal's vanquishing of Kyrgios at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters secured him his place in the semifinals, the 11th time he has achieved the feat in the desert.

In 15 appearances at Indian Wells, the former World No. 1 has missed out on reaching the last-four only four times -- 2004, 2014, 2015 and 2017.

In 2004, Nadal made his debut in the tournament as an unseeded player and progressed to the third round before falling to 22nd seed Agustin Calleri. 10 years later, the World No. 4 was the top seed and defending champion but suffered a shock defeat against Alexandr Dolgopolov in the third round.

#IndianWells Most SemiFinals at Single Masters 100014 Rafael Nadal (Montecarlo)12 Rafael Nadal (Roma)12 Roger Federer (Indian Wells)12 Novak Djokovic (Roma)11 Rafael Nadal (Madrid)11 Rafael #Nadal (Indian Wells) Most SemiFinals at Single Masters 100014 Rafael Nadal (Montecarlo)12 Rafael Nadal (Roma)12 Roger Federer (Indian Wells)12 Novak Djokovic (Roma)11 Rafael Nadal (Madrid)11 Rafael #Nadal (Indian Wells)#IndianWells https://t.co/YKFVt4gzA1

2015 saw the Spaniard succumb to a loss against sixth seed Milos Raonic in the quarterfinals. Nadal was then dwarfed by eventual winner Roger Federer in the fourth round in 2017.

In the 10 previous times he reached the semifinals, the 35-year-old has moved on to the final on four occasions. He has gone on to win the title thrice, in 2007, 2009 and 2013.

In the 2022 edition, Rafael Nadal takes on compatriot Carlos Alcaraz for a spot in the final, the second meeting between the pair.

The 18-year-old is yet to drop a set in the event. Alcaraz has defeated three higher-seeded players in his last three encounters, including defending champion Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals.

#IndianWells Final 4 here he comes @alcarazcarlos03 defeats Norrie 6-4 6-3 to reach his first Masters 1000 semi-final!Next up: RAFA NADAL! Final 4 here he comes 🙌@alcarazcarlos03 defeats Norrie 6-4 6-3 to reach his first Masters 1000 semi-final!Next up: RAFA NADAL!#IndianWells https://t.co/KOczEAnZ1Z

Nadal won their previous meeting at the 2021 Madrid Masters in straight sets. This is the first time the two Spaniards will face off on hardcourts.

