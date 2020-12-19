Rafael Nadal, who is known for his never-say-die attitude, recently revealed how his optimistic approach to matches helps him fight till the end. The Spaniard firmly believes there is always a chance to win as long as you are prepared to battle it out against your opponent.

Rafael Nadal showcased his mental prowess yet again at the 2020 French Open, where he claimed a record-extending 13th title. Despite the weather and balls being unsuited to Nadal’s game, the 34-year-old overcame all the adversities to clinch his 20th Grand Slam title emphatically.

During a recent interview with Mallorca Caprice, Rafael Nadal spoke at length about his mental framework during matches. The Mallorcan pointed out how a tennis contest is not over until match point has been won, a fact that he uses to his advantage.

"As regards the matches, in tennis the match does not end until the last point and you have to fight until the end because there is always the possibility of winning," Nadal said. "Of course there are more complicated games, very complicated, but there is always an option."

French Open 2020 Winner Rafael Nadal

The Spaniard, however, doesn’t consider his mental strength to be more important than his physical ability. Nadal believes that the right combination of both aspects is required to win any match in tennis.

“I think that in the world of tennis everything goes together, it is not a question of one thing or another. Both have to go well combined to win games,” the 34-year-old continued.

Rafael Nadal was then asked if he had ever faced any pressure from his environment - including his family - to succeed. But the World No. 2 immediately shot down that idea, and went on to stress how his family has always been incredibly supportive of him.

“Never. Quite the opposite," Nadal said. "I have always had immense support from my family and my environment. I am very grateful for it and I think that is how it has to be, especially when you are a child and the only important thing is to have fun, giving always your best shot but having fun."

It has been an atypical season: Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal after winning the 2020 Mexican Open

Rafael Nadal also gave his two cents on the truncated 2020 season, which he believes was 'atypical'. But the Spaniard drew some positives from his triumphs in Paris (French Open) and Acapulco (Mexican Open), pointing out that in the larger scheme of things it was a successful year for him.

"Of course it is an atypical season, where more than half the year we have been without competing," Nadal said. "But as I say, after all, fortunate compared to other sectors and even sports. Looking at the results, taking everything into account, I think it was a season where I managed to win Roland Garros in very different and complicated circumstances and where I was able to reach the 20 Grand Slams victories. Also very happy for the triumph in Acapulco at the beginning of the season and that it was the last tournament and last point played before the pandemic."