Rafael Nadal extends condolences to the family of deceased Monaco Baroness

Rafael Nadal has expressed his condolences to the family of Baroness Elisabeth-Ann de Massy, who breathed her last yesterday. The 73-year-old Baroness passed away at the Prince Grace Hospital on Wednesday.

Mes sincères condoléances à la famille de la baronne Elizabeth-Ann de Massy que est décédée hier soir au Centre Hospitalier Princesse-Grace. Elle a toujours été très attachée à nous et au monde du tennis, elle nous manquera beaucoup. #monaco #tennis #RIP @palaismonaco — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 11, 2020

In his tweet posted in French, Rafael Nadal said that the Baroness - who was quite involved in the world of tennis - will be sorely missed:

"My sincere condolences to the family of Baroness Elisabeth-Ann de Massy who died last night at the Center Hospitalier Princesse-Grace. She has always been very attached to us and to the world of tennis, she will be greatly missed."

The deceased Baroness is the first cousin of His Serene Highness Prince Albert. She played an active role in the running of the Monaco Tennis Federation, where she served as the president from 1992.

Since 2008, the Baroness had been the Vice President of the Monte-Carlo Country Club that hosts the Monte Carlo Masters - the first Masters 1000 tournament on the tennis calendar.

Rafael Nadal is a record 11-time champion at the Principality and has received the Monte Carlo Masters trophy from the Baroness on numerous occasions.

The last time Rafael Nadal received the Monte Carlo trophy from the Baroness

Rafael Nadal poses with his 2018 Monte Carlo trophy with Baroness Elisabeth-Ann de Massy (right)

Rafael Nadal has a plethora of match wins and titles at the Monte Carlo Masters, having walked on to the winner's podium no fewer than 11 times.

After winning his eighth consecutive Monte Carlo title in 2012, Rafael Nadal was thwarted by Novak Djokovic in the 2013 title match. But the Spaniard has since won three more titles at the Principality.

On the last such occasion - in 2018 - Rafael Nadal beat Japan's Kei Nishikori in straight sets to lift a record-extending 11th Monte Carlo Masters title. Little did Rafael Nadal know that that would be the last time he would receive the trophy from Baroness Elisabeth-Ann de Massy.

In 2019, Rafael Nadal lost to eventual champion Fabio Fognini in the semifinals at the Monte Carlo Masters. The first-time Masters 1000 champion turned out to be the last winner at the tournament to receive the winner's trophy from the deceased Baroness.

In the past, Rafael Nadal had spoken effusively about his experiences at the Monte Carlo Masters, saying that the tournament holds a special place in his heart.

"I know I am a tennis player who, many times, was successful at the amazing Monte-Carlo Tournament that I truly love," Nadal had said. "I always found it very important for my tennis calendar, therefore my commitment is always strong and I think this is why I have such positive results here. Monte-Carlo is definitely a special place for me."