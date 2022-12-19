Rafael Nadal extends record stay in Top-10 of ATP rankings, begins 900th consecutive week

Rafael Nadal has added yet another achievement to his already stellar career. Currently sitting at No. 2, this week will mark his 900th straight week in the Top-10 of the ATP rankings. The Spaniard made his debut in the region on April 25, 2005 as an 18-year old and has been a permanent fixture there ever since.

Nadal further extended his record for most consecutive weeks in the Top-10. Jimmy Connors is in second place at 789 weeks, followed by Roger Federer at 742 weeks. Of his 900 weeks in the region, 209 weeks were spent at No. 1, while racking up 382 weeks in second place.

At the start of his career, many people cited Nadal's taxing playstyle and recurring injuries as a deterrent to his longevity in the game. However, his consistency and ability to stage one successful comeback after another has ensured he never departed from the Top-10.

The former World No. 1 has seen a generation of players come and go during his lengthy stay. When he first entered the region, players like Federer, Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick and Marat Safin, among others, were ranked alongside him. Over the next few years, more players came and went, but the Spaniard is still going strong.

While no other male player comes close to matching the southpaw's current streak, there's still one person with an even better record. Martina Navratilova spent an incredible 1000 consecutive weeks ranked in the Top-10. The 36-year old will need to play for another couple of years to break her record and barring any more serious injuries, it's likely to happen as well.

Rafael Nadal to begin his 2023 season at the United Cup

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Paris Masters.

Fans won't have to wait too long to see Rafael Nadal back in action. Following his exit from the ATP Finals in November, he embarked on an exhibition tour with Casper Ruud through Latin America. After a well-deserved break, the Spaniard will kick off his 2023 season at the United Cup, which will begin on December 29.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion leads the Spanish charge, with Paula Badosa, Pablo Carreno Busta, Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Albert Ramos Vinolas, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro and David Vega Hernandez as his teammates.

Marc Lopez, with whom the Mallorcan won the gold medal in doubles at the 2016 Rio Olympics, will be the team captain. This will be the first edition of the United Cup, with players like Nick Kyrgios, Iga Swiatek, Taylor Fritz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Petra Kvitova also competing in the tournament.

