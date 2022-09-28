Rafael Nadal on the 'Fedal' legacy: Of course you want to be better than the other but I think both of us, beyond wanting to be better than the other, we appreciated that our matches were something different

Rafael Nadal reckons his rivalry with Roger Federer offered something unique to tennis, going beyond just the ambitions of two uber-competitive athletes to outdo one another and becoming something much more than the sum of its parts.

Speaking in a recent interview with radio station Onda Cero, the Mallorcan admitted that his rivalry with Federer began in the same way as any other, where one wanted to beat the other at all costs. As the years went on, however, Nadal was of the opinion that it transformed into what it is now today, offering fans a lot more than just two players hitting the ball at each other.

"At the beginning it is a sports rivalry in which you want more and have the ambition of wanting and wanting more. Later on, of course you want to win," Nadal said. "Of course you want to be better than the other, but I think that both of us, beyond wanting to be better than the other or the others, we have appreciated that our matches were something a little different."

The 22-time Grand Slam champion further added that his relationship with the Swiss has only been continually improving since their first meeting almost two decades ago. He added that it is at the point that he began putting their personal relationship over everything else when it came to their meetings on the tennis court.

"We have known how to live the rivalry and I think we have known how to live it well, enjoy it and understand that the personal relationship was more important than anything else," he said. "Somehow, we have a good feeling between us and this feeling has been getting stronger."

In the former World No. 1's opinion, he and Federer contributed significantly to the sport as a result of their rivarly, and was glad to have shared many moments, both difficult and beautiful, alongside the Swiss maestro during his stellar career.

"In the end, we have experienced many things together. I think we have done many things that I trust have been good for the sport and I have shared with him many of them, both on court and off it," Nadal said. "Difficult moments, but also beautiful ones.

"In the end, there remains the memory of someone who is unique not only for what he has done but also for the way in which he has done it" - Rafael Nadal on Roger Federer

Federer and Nadal at the Laver Cup 2022

As to what Roger Federer will be remembered as in the coming years, Rafael Nadal was of the opinion that the Swiss legend will always remain someone who made a difference to tennis with his uniqueness and elegance.

More than just a majestic tennis player, the Spaniard stated that Federer is also an elegant human being to go with it, which only serves to elevate his standing in the eyes of fans.

"In the end, there remains the memory of someone who I believe is unique not only for what he has done but also for the way in which he has done it, with elegance and majesty and I would also say with an elegant manner on a human level as well," he said.

