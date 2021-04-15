Rafael Nadal feels vaccination is "the only way out of this nightmare", says the virus' effects are worse than the vaccine's side effects

Rafael Nadal claimed during his press conference on Wednesday that the COVID-19 vaccine was the world's only option to restore some semblance of normalcy. Speaking after his 6-1, 6-2 win over Federico Delbonis in his opening match at Monte Carlo, the Spaniard insisted that it was everyone's responsibility as human beings to accept the vaccine.

Nadal also pointed out that the effects of coronavirus were more damaging than the side effects that the vaccine caused.

"The only way out of this nightmare is vaccination," Rafael Nadal said. "Our responsibility as human beings is to accept it. I know there is a percentage of people who will suffer from side effects, but the effects of the virus are worse."

There was speculation earlier that Rafael Nadal could be a suspect for the virus, given that Daniil Medvedev had tested positive following a practice session with the Spaniard on Monday. But since Nadal had not been in close contact with Medvedev, he was cleared to compete without having to undergo any quarantine.

In that context, Rafael Nadal revealed during his post-match interview on Wednesday that he would readily get vaccinated himself whenever he was eligible to do so.

"If I am given this chance, I will be vaccinated," Nadal said.

"It's really difficult to keep the same intensity without the public" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal also touched upon the absence of fans at the 2021 edition of the Monte Carlo Masters. The Spaniard asserted that the energy in the stadium was 'different' this year, and highlighted how the presence of spectators helps him maintain his intensity in challenging matches.

"It's really difficult to keep the same intensity without the public," Nadal said. "The audience helps you keep staying full. In fact, you constantly want to show him that you are in good shape. The energy is different, especially in situations like today where I had the game more or less under control. Tomorrow I will have a very difficult opponent, I will have to be 100% all the time."

Rafael Nadal went on to claim that he prefers playing to a crowd than to a bunch of empty seats.

"Personally, I miss the audience," the Spaniard said. "I don't want to lie to you about that. I like playing in front of a good crowd much better than without."