Rafael Nadal to be felicitated as an outstanding Spanish figure by the Association of Foreign Press Correspondents

Rafael Nadal has long been one of the greatest champions in tennis but what sets him apart from most is his enormous generosity off the tennis court. The Spaniard is one of the foremost figures in Spain when it comes to charitable works which he carries out by his Foundation.

Nadal’s contribution to Spain in both sports and charity has not gone unnoticed as several figures have lauded the Mallorcan and his immense love towards his people.

Sometimes the recognition comes in the form of awards as seen when Rafael Nadal was recognized as an outstanding Spanish figure by 'la asociación de corresponsales de prensa extranjera' or Association of Foreign Press Correspondents (ACPE) in Spain.

Rafael Nadal received an award by 'La Asociación de Corresponsales de Prensa Extranjera' (ACPE) for his social and solidarity role through the Rafa Nadal Foundation



https://t.co/uaTzOHeLkG — Tanika (@SitTanyusha) September 9, 2020

The ACPE is a 97-year-old organization that awards outstanding figures and institutions who contribute positively to Spain. For the last year, they chose Rafael Nadal amongst others to award him for the ‘Sports and overcoming’ category. Spanish website diariosigloxxi.com brought this news to the delight of all Rafael Nadal fans.

Rafael Nadal will be given this award on 10th September

A host of other renowned Spaniards and Spanish institutions will be felicitated by the ACPE along with Rafael Nadal. Famous journalist Vicente Valles is one amongst them and so is the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum based in Madrid.

The award ceremony will take place in the Cecilio Rodriguez Gardens in Madrid on 10th September but as of now, it’s not confirmed if Nadal will be there in person to collect his award.

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal has achieved almost everything when it comes to tennis. The Spaniard has won numerous titles throughout his glittering career and has currently set his eyes on Roger Federer’s all-time tally of 20 Grand Slams. Nadal is currently just one shy of that record and is primed to equal Federer's tally in the upcoming French Open.

Advertisement

Despite being a largely individual sport, tennis often has several tournaments where players can make their nations proud. The Olympics and Davis Cup are a couple of events that come to mind and Rafael Nadal has excelled in them.

The Mallorcan has won four Davis Cup titles and two Olympic Gold medals for Spain while also representing the Mediterranean nation in all the Grand Slam events.

Rafael Nadal with some of his Academy students.

But that’s not all which helped Rafael Nadal clinch this award. The Spaniard’s humanitarian work in Spain has been nothing short of colossal in the past years. From housing the Majorca flood victims in his Academy in 2018 to raising more than 14 million (with Pau Gasol) to fight coronavirus, Nadal has been relentless while serving his countrymen.

The Rafa Nadal Foundation and Academy not only help the underprivileged in society but also help hone the skills of several Spanish children. At the same time, the Academy also provides these children with an education, helping in the all-round development of the Spanish youth.