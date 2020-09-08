No chance Roger Federer would be disqualified like Novak Djokovic: Nikola Pilic

Novak Djokovic’s disqualification from the ongoing US Open came as a massive shock for everyone in the tennis fraternity. Needless to say, nobody expected the Serb to be eliminated from the tournament empty-handed, let alone in such a bizarre fashion. What was more shocking to some people was the punishment meted out to Novak Djokovic.

They believed that his mistake didn’t warrant a total disqualification from the US Open. Many of his fans and well-wishers even began to question if the same punishment would be given to someone like Roger Federer, who has had his fair share of on-court misdemeanors in the past.

Nikola Pilić commented on the DQ of Novak Đoković:

"Do you think Federer would be kicked out for something like this? No way. This decision is tendentious."https://t.co/AzxwmXKzJz — C Kristjánsdóttir ●🐊 (@CristinaNcl) September 7, 2020

One such person to place Roger Federer under scrutiny is one of Novak Djokovic’s first coaches in tennis - Nikola Pilic. The Croat recently spoke to b92.net and said he believed that the USO officials were biased in their decision-making. Pilic even went on to say that the same decision would not have been taken in the case of Roger Federer.

Roger Federer would not be disqualified like Novak Djokovic: Nikola Pilic

A World No.1 getting disqualified from a Grand Slam is no daily occurrence. A decision to carry out such a task always requires the sharpest of minds, who can make decisions fairly quickly. The same happened in the case of Novak Djokovic when he was dismissed from the court and the tournament within minutes of his wrongdoing.

That is when the furor began amongst his ardent supporters - ‘Nolefam’ - who believed that the decision was an absolutely unfair one. On the other hand, however, most former as well as current players went by the rule-book and stated that the punishment was indeed justifiable.

If Tennis was consistent with its rules I wouldn't have an issue with the default. But only recently Bedene had a warning and Federer has 2/3 times hit a ball boy/launched ball into stands and no default. We just want a level playing field from top to bottom; too much to ask for? — Pavvy G (@pavyg) September 7, 2020

Despite this, Roger Federer's name kept finding its way into the conversations of most of Djokovic’s fanbase. They strongly believed that the Swiss would never be at the receiving end of such a decision and even went on to cite Federer’s past misdemeanors of a similar vein.

Novak Djokovic’s former coach Nikola Pilic too has joined the club by questioning the same about Roger Federer. The Croat believes that his former protege was wrongly disqualified and should have been penalized by a game at the very most.

“In my opinion, Djokovic accidentally hit the referee ball," Pilic said. "I think he should have been punished with a confiscated game. It is not right to disqualify the first in the world because of this."

Pilic wasn't having any of the lineswoman's actions either as he deemed her entire suffering as an act. The Croat further went on and strongly stated that there was ‘no chance’ that Roger Federer could have met a similar fate as Novak Djokovic, under similar circumstances.

"I believe that the judge also acted a little, I don't think she was so hurt," Pilic added. "Do you think Federer would be kicked out for something like this? No chance. This decision is tendentious."