Rafael Nadal, Felix Auger-Aliassime & tennis world send best wishes to Lucas Pouille after his heartbreaking Achilles rupture in Challenger final

Rafael Nadal, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Caroline Garcia, and others sent their best wishes to Lucas Pouille, as he suffered an Achilles rupture at the 2025 Play In Challenger in Lille. He also revealed that he would require surgery to recover from the injury.

Pouille was seeded third at the Lille ATP Challenger Tour event. In the final match of the tournament, against qualifier Arthur Bouquier, the former World No.10 lost the first set 3-6. He then suffered an injury while trying to chase a drop shot in the second set that forced him to retire from the match and give the win to his opponent.

Following the match, Lucas Pouille took to social media to reveal that he had ruptured his Achilles tendon and would need surgery.

“Results are as we think.. Complete rupture of the Achilles tendon.. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your messages . Going in for surgery in the next few days and do everything to come back.. 😘 😘 ," Pouille captioned his Instagram post (translated from French).

Reacting to Pouille's injury, tennis stars like Rafael Nadal, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Caroline Garcia, Stan Wawrinka, Hugo Gaston, and others from the tennis world extended their well wishes to him.

“Courage @lucaspouille 💪 ❤️ ," Rafael Nadal wrote.

“🙏🏻 🙏🏻 ❤️ ❤️ ," Stan Wawrinka commented.

“👏 ❤️ good luck @lucaspouille," Fabio Fognini wrote.

“🙏 🙌 ❤️ 😢 ," Caroline Garcia commented.

“Good luck man 🙏 ❤️ ," Felix Auger-Aliassime wrote.

“Courage mon champion 👊🏼 ❤️ ," Gaston Hugo commented.

“🫶 courage," Corentin Moutet wrote.

Screengrab of players' comments [Image Source: Instagram]

Lucas Pouille started his campaign at the 2025 Play In Challenger in Lille by defeating Clement Chidekh 5-7, 7-6(3), 6-4, and Hugo Grenier 7-6(5), 6-3 in the first and second rounds, respectively.

In the quarterfinals, the Frenchman overcame eighth seed Alexander Blockx 7-6(4), 6-3, and then in the semifinals, he registered a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over Valentin Royer to advance to the final.

A look into how Lucas Pouille has performed this season till now

Lucas Pouille at the 2025 Australian Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Lucas Pouille kicked off his 2025 season at the Brisbane International, where he fell short of securing a spot in the main draw. In the qualifiers, the Frenchman had defeated Jason Kubler 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(6) in the first round before falling to Nishesh Basavareddy 4-6, 4-6 in the second.

Pouille then competed at the 2025 Australian Open, where he was granted a wild card entry into the main draw. However, his campaign was short, as he was defeated by second seed and eventual runner-up, Alexander Zverev, 4-6, 4-6, 4-6 in the first round.

Before playing at the 2025 Play In Challenger in Lille, Pouille competed at the Open Occitanie, where he competed in both the singles and doubles events. The former World No. 10 suffered an early exit in the singles event after falling to Mattia Bellucci 4-6, 4-6 in the first round.

In the doubles event, Lucas Pouille teamed up with fellow Frenchman, Richard Gasquet, receiving a wild card entry into the main draw. The duo was defeated in the first round by the Dutch pair of Robin Haase and Botic van de Zandschulp 7-6(6), 3-6, [9-11].

