Rafael Nadal French Open 2024 update: Spaniard edges closer to Paris participation after reported upcoming training block in Manacor academy

Rafael Nadal will soon head to Paris with the intention of competing at the 2024 French Open, according to the latest reports coming out of Spain. The Mallorcan will engage in a training block at his tennis academy in Manacor before that to get himself as fit as possible for the Clay Slam, where he will be hunting for a record-extending 15th title this year.

Nadal was last in action at the Italian Open last week, where he lost in the second round to Hubert Hurkacz. The defeat left the 22-time Grand Slam champion with a 5-3 win/loss record on clay for the season.

Before Rome, the former World No. 1 reached the fourth round at the Madrid Open (loss to Jiri Lehecka) and the second round at the Barcelona Open (loss to Alex de Minaur).

Speaking to the press after his loss against Hurkacz, Rafael Nadal shed light on his participation at Roland Garros, stating that he was still not clear about the decision. At the same time, he maintained that he was closer to making an appearance in Paris than not, with 2024 likely being his final year on tour.

"Probably one is to say, Okay, I am not ready, I am not playing enough well. Then is the moment to take a decision in terms of not playing Roland Garros. Another is accept how I am today and work the proper way to try to be in a different way in two weeks," Nadal said.

"The decision, as you can imagine, is not clear in my mind today. But if I have to say what's my feeling and if my mind is closer one way or the other way, I going to say be in Roland Garros and try my best," he added.

Now, as reported by Spanish daily AS, the 37-year-old is more confident of his presence at the French Open. He is expected to train at the Rafa Nadal academy this week and then head to France the following week. The French Open is scheduled to commence on the final Sunday of the month (May 26), with the men's final set to be played on June 9.

"I don't want to feel helpless like I did in Barcelona or Madrid" - Rafael Nadal on French Open participation

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Six

Earlier this week, Rafael Nadal, while speaking to France TV, added more thoughts on his French Open participation. The Spaniard made it clear that he did not want to feel as "helpless" as he did in previous tournaments and that he would try to play in Roland Garros even if there was the slightest chance that he could be competitive.

At the same time, the 22-time Grand Slam champion did not think it would be the end of the world if he cannot be in Paris, as he could always enjoy the happy memories of his 14 titles at the tournament in his mind regardless.

"I don’t want to feel helpless like I did in Barcelona or Madrid. If there’s a 0.01% chance (that I can be competitive in Roland Garros), then I sure want to try to play; if not, then I prefer to keep all of the happy memories," Nadal said.

