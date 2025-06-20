Rafael Nadal given historic Marquis honor by King of Spain: Here's what it means for his family and children

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal has been awarded the historic Marquis honor. Nadal accepted the title of Marqués de Llevant by King Felipe VI of Spain for his legendary tennis career and his impact on Spain, both globally and within its borders.

Rafael Nadal retired in 2024 after one of the most illustrious careers, with 22 major titles. Fourteen of those 22 are French Open titles, which the 39-year-old won between 2005 and 2022. The tennis star won two Olympic gold medals as well.

Nadal has dominated the game and represented Spain on the global stage for nearly two decades. The values of respect and excellence have been the pillars of his career, establishing him as one of the greatest tennis players ever. King Felipe VI honored Nadal with the noble title of Marquis of Llevant de Mallorca. Emphasizing the effect of his legacy on Spain, the royal household said (via Majorca Daily Bulletin),

"The name of Spain both within and outside our borders, projecting values of self-improvement, respect, and excellence".

This is the first noble title granted by the monarch in his reign, further highlighting Nadal's importance and contribution to his country. The royal household has called Nadal a source of pride for Spain. His values will inspire future generations, and his influence in the realm of tennis cannot be overstated.

The honor of being Marquis extends to the Spaniard's wife and children, and is hereditary -- meaning it can be passed on to his future generations as well. However, it is important to note that the noble title does not give any privileges directly, and is more of a recognition of someone's stature & reputation.

Rafael Nadal thanks the trio of legends as he receives the metal plate at the Roland Garros

The legends of tennis were all in one frame with their friend Rafael Nadal as the latter was honored with a metal plate bearing his name, footprint, the number 14, and the French Open trophy. The 'king of clay' was given a perfect send-off as the tennis legend hung up his racquet last year. In an Instagram post, Nadal shared his gratitude for the legendary trio of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray, who were present at the Roland-Garros to honor the tennis legend.

"Thank you guys ☺️From the bottom of my heart!"

Talking about tennis, rivalries, and mutual respect, Rafael Nadal spoke about the trio, saying (via Olympics.com),

"Tennis is just a game. Sometimes we feel a little bit more but I think we understand at the end of the day that it's really only a game. That all of you are here is everything. That's a great message to the world that we can be good friends even if we had the best rivalries."

Gilles Moretton, the president of the French Tennis Federation, with Amelie Mauresmo, the director of the French Open, unveiled the metal plate honoring the rich legacy of Rafael Nadal at Court Philippe Chatrier.

