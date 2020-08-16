Rafael Nadal is the GOAT because his uncle is the greatest tennis trainer: Daniil Medvedev's ex-coach

The GOAT debate is one of the favorite pastimes of tennis fans. Some insist that Roger Federer is the greatest player of all time, others argue Novak Djokovic's case, while still others plump for Rafael Nadal.

Daniil Medvedev’s former coach and trainer Jean-Rene Lisnard is among those who feel that Rafael Nadal is the greatest player ever. And the former World No. 84 presented his opinion during a recent interview in a rather unique and interesting manner.

While speaking with Service-Volee, Lisnard gave his views on a host of topics, most notable of which was the GOAT debate. Medvedev’s former coach also discussed how Rafa and his uncle Toni have reaped great rewards from the Rafa Nadal Academy.

Lisnard is a fan of both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal after defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final of the US Open last year

Daniil Medvedev’s greatest performance of his career (so far) was his run to the US Open final last year, where he faced Rafael Nadal. The Russian produced a spirited display to come back from two sets down and force a decider, but Nadal displayed remarkable composure to clinch the fifth set.

That match and performance left an even greater impression of Rafael Nadal on the mind of Lisnard, who confessed to being a sworn fan of the Mallorcan (and also of Roger Federer).

Lisnard being a tennis coach himself seems very much in awe of the work put in by Toni Nadal on his nephew’s tennis training. The Frenchman not only labeled Toni as the best coach of all time, but also went a step ahead and adjudged Rafael Nadal as the greatest player of all time.

“I am a fan of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal both," Lisnard said. "So it depends on each case. For my example (as a trainer) it’s Nadal for me. Because his uncle is the greatest tennis trainer!” (translated)

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

The Frenchman was not done with his comparisons there. Being a fan of both Federer and Nadal, he put forward a hypothetical situation which would represent the ‘strongest tennis’. Interestingly, Lisnard drew parallels between this perfect player and the basketball legend Michael Jordan.

“For me the strongest tennis, the Michael Jordan of tennis is this totally utopian truth," said Medvedev's former coach. "You put Nadal’s mindset on the body of Federer even if he’s 45 years old. I can’t tell the difference! It is absolutely exceptional.” (translated)

Rafael Nadal is the best example of a champion: Jean-Rene Lisnard

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal has achieved several monumental feats both on and off the court. And one of his off-court accomplishments is the creation of the academy in Manacor (the Rafa Nadal Academy).

With world-class facilities and coaches, the Academy is one of the most prized possessions of both Rafael Nadal and his uncle Toni.

For Lisnard, the work that Nadal puts into his academy reinforces his status as a great champion.

“I think to have a 5 star place to work it's great. Rafael Nadal for me is the best example of a champion," said Lisnard. "He has the best school to train at his place and they made a business out of it. With Toni Nadal they got their hands dirty and made a tennis legend. They will be happy and proud of it.”