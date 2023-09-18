Rafael Nadal goes golfing with friend Pau Gasol, drops mystery hints with "special reason" involving NBA star's foundation

Rafael Nadal recently went golfing with his friend Pau Gasol and mysteriously mentioned a "special reason" for his outing with the former NBA star. Ever since Nadal sustained a recurring hip injury during his second-round showdown at the 2023 Australian Open, the Spaniard has been sidelined from the sport.

The 37-year-old later submitted to arthroscopic surgery to address the injury, and as a result, he has been forced to sit out the remainder of the 2023 season of the ATP Tour.

However, the 22-time Major winner is seemingly relishing his rehabilitation period, as he reconnected with his love for golf with his longtime friend and compatriot Pau Gasol at the Golf Santander course in Madrid, Spain.

In an Instagram post, the former World No. 1 spent his Monday morning (18 September) golfing with Gasol and captioned a "special reason" for spending his downtime with the former Los Angeles Lakers player.

"Amazing morning with my friend @paugasol for an special reason," wrote Rafael Nadal in his Instagram post.

Six-time NBA All-Star Pau Gasol is widely acknowledged for partnering with late basketball icon Kobe Bryant to lead the NBA powerhouse LA Lakers to win two consecutive championships in 2009 and 2010.

In 2002, the 43-year-old became the first non-American player to win the NBA Rookie of the Year with the Memphis Grizzlies. Gasol is a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee and is regarded as one of the best European forwards of all time.

Boris Becker believes Rafael Nadal's return to tennis will be contingent on his chances to win titles on the tour

Rafael Nadal last played in the 2023 Australian Open

Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker recently opined that Rafael Nadal might return to the sport only with the possibility of winning more titles. The 37-year-old recently lost his chance of making a comeback at the Davis Cup Finals, propelling Boris Becker to lend his thoughts to the former World No. 1's potential return.

In a podcast, the German tennis legend opined that Rafa's professional reappearance in tennis will depend on whether he believes he can clinch more titles on the ATP Tour.

“Nadal is a role model for everyone. Millions of fans around the world want to see him back on the tennis court," said Boris Becker on Eurosport Germany's podcast Das Gelbe vom Ball.

“I also believe that he would never come back if he doesn't see a chance for himself. So, he's not coming back to play the first or second round, but to win tournaments,” he added.

