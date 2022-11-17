Rafael Nadal happy to have Novak Djokovic back at Australian Open: "Novak will be able to play again, that's the best news possible"

Rafael Nadal has expressed his delight at having one of his greatest competitors, Novak Djokovic, back at the Australian Open in 2023.

The Serb's visa saga at the start of the year was well-documented. The nine-time Australian Open champion was denied a chance to compete in his most successful Slam due to his unvaccinated status. Following a 10-day court battle, the 35-year-old was deported. A three-year visa ban was imposed on the Serb along with it, casting doubt on his future participation in the Melbourne Major.

The Australian government has since overturned its requirements for mandatory vaccinations from visitors. Immigration Minister Andrew Giles, whose government came to power in May, has now overturned the visa ban, paving the way for Djokovic to contend for his 10th title next year.

Following his 7-5, 7-5 win over Casper Ruud to end his 2022 ATP Finals campaign on Thursday, Nadal welcomed the decision to have the Serb cleared for the first Slam of the year.

Stressing that "tennis is better when the best players are on the court," he called Djokovic's deportation episode "a big mess." The Spaniard underlined how such an unsavory incident tarnishes the image of the sport before adding that he is happy to see the World No. 8 being allowed now.

"Tennis is better when the best players are on the court," Nadal said. "At the end we don't have to create many stories. Even if was a big mess what happened last year in Australia, was not good for our sport. That was past. Roger is not playing any more. I missed lot of Grand Slams for injuries. Last year Novak was not able to play there. That's past.

"What's next is Novak will be able to play again," he added. "That's the best news possible, especially knowing that now the virus is more under control - seems - around the world. So why not? Happy for him. Happy for the tournament. Happy for the fans. That's it."

"If nothing goes wrong, going to be there early" - Rafael Nadal on his Australia plans

Rafael Nadal's win over Casper Ruud was much-needed after his struggles over the past few weeks. After his fourth-round defeat at the US Open in September, the 36-year-old went on to lose his next three matches, including his first two group clashes at the ongoing ATP Finals.

It was a far cry from how he began the season, which saw him go 20 matches undefeated for his best-ever start to a year. The scintillating run witnessed the Spaniard lift his second Australian Open crown after a gap of 13 years.

On being asked if the win over Ruud would be a huge confidence booster ahead of his Australian Open title defense, Nadal pointed out how the win is immaterial considering the courts keep changing. For the former World No. 1 to get into competitive mode, he needs to get matches under his belt and build a rhythm, he pointed out.

"Oh, I don't know. I don't even remember the Australia courts," Nadal said. "That courts are changing. Are not always exactly the same. At the end is tennis, you know? Even if the courts are different, it's about being competitive and be under confidence and be under the rhythm of the competition.

"At the end, in my case - I can't talk for everyone - but in my case, if I am in rhythm of competition, winning matches, in a good confidence, normally I don't have a big problem to be competitive in every single court or surface. That's the thing," he added.

Nadal will be part of a star-studded United Cup, a mixed-team event that will be played across Australia from December 29 to January 8. He harped on the importance of reaching Down Under early and getting more preparation that will help him be ready for 2023 after an injury-riddled 2022 season.

"Australia going to be a challenge, of course, but it's the beginning of the season," he said. "Hard court, I played well plenty of times, even if I only won twice. But just excited I going to be there. If nothing goes wrong, going to be there early. That's what I need.

"Even if it's an effort for me and sacrifice to go very early from home, I think that's what I need to do after what happened the last five months. Try to be there early, not only because of the preparation of Australia, but because of preparation for myself for the rest of the season," he added.

