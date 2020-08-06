Rafael Nadal kicked up a storm in the tennis world by announcing that he will not be present in New York to defend his US Open title. Although not entirely unexpected, it was a little surprising for some that Nadal decided to skip the hardcourt season despite the cancellation of the Madrid Masters.

After many thoughts I have decided not to play this year’s US Open. The situation is very complicated worldwide, the COVID-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don’t have control of it. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) August 4, 2020

In a follow-up interaction with the media yesterday, Rafael Nadal spoke in more detail about his expectations from the 2020 season, and also what his upcoming schedule might be like.

What may happen in 2021 will be seen and I will face it with the greatest hope: Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal at the 2020 ATP Cup

Rafael Nadal attended a virtual press conference from his residence in Mallorca, where he confessed that the current season might well be lost in its entirety.

"My heart tells me that it would be better to do that (focus on 2021 and take the current season as lost), but there are many other interests," Nadal said.

The World No. 2 went on to say that at this stage of his professional career, the pandemic was the last thing he wanted.

"(Never) would have wanted 2020 like this," said the Spaniard. "Neither I nor anyone else. Afterwards, what may happen in 2021 will be seen and I will face it with the greatest hope, yes, it is coming, and with the greatest possible professionalism."

Last Grand Slam without Federer & Nadal?



US Open 1999.



21 years. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) August 4, 2020

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal had a brilliant year in 2019, to say the least. Wins at Roland Garros and the US Open were consolidated by a memorable Davis Cup campaign, where he almost single-handedly took Spain to the trophy. Nadal also won two Masters 1000 tournaments, in Rome and Toronto.

He reflected on that yesterday, saying that the health crisis had come just when he was starting to dominate the circuit again.

"It has caught me at an advanced age and at a good professional moment in my career. So, positivity at a professional level has not been there in any case," Nadal asserted.

Aged 34, Rafael Nadal has been tipped by many to overtake Roger Federer's Grand Slam record of 20. With 19 titles already, the Spaniard could have equaled Federer at Flushing Meadows if he had played there.

All his hopes will now be on the French Open, where Nadal will be chasing a record-extending 13th title.

Cancellation of Madrid Masters was 'an unpleasant situation', says Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal at the 2013 Mutua Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal also spoke at length about the cancellation of the Madrid Masters, for which he had already announced his participation via Twitter.

"It was an unpleasant situation for the city, and for the organizers," Nadal said. "The health situation makes it very difficult for events of this caliber to be held with players from all over the world and many who would have come from New York."

In view of the pandemic, the ATP had announced a fresh schedule for the restart and a new ranking system that would take into account points won in both 2019 and 2020. But Madrid, which was set to take place from 13 to 20 September, was particularly problematic given that there was only a day's gap between that and the US Open.

"The situation in the last days in Spain could be not completely controlled and with outbreaks of infection, and therefore you have to have a little patience to see how things are going," Rafael Nadal continued.

"A tournament of this caliber is not organized overnight. Financially, I understand that a tournament of these conditions, without an audience and with all the protocols to be prepared, would have been a disaster for the promoters."

The cancellation of Madrid is particularly disadvantageous for Rafael Nadal. Reigning champion at the Rome Masters and Roland Garros, Nadal can't gain a single point on clay this season. And after bowing out of the American hardcourt season, he is practically guaranteed to finish behind Novak Djokovic in the year-end rankings for 2020.

That said, the Spaniard isn't sure yet whether he will play the Rome Masters.

"I don't know if I will play Rome or not," Nadal said. "I await news of the new adapted calendar after the cancellation of Madrid and from there I will have to make decisions."