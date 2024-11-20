"Rafael Nadal, you have been a hero of mine"- Rory McIlroy, Andres Iniesta, Rodri & others pay tribute to Spaniard after his retirement from tennis

Tributes have come flooding from all corners of the sporting world as Rafael Nadal bid farewell to professional tennis after playing his last match at the 2024 Davis Cup. Legends from tennis and other sports have profusely praised the Mallorcan for his achievements on and off the court.

Generations of Spanish footballers came together to pay their respects to one of the greatest players ever to grace the tennis court. Football star Rodri expressed his awe and admiration for Nadal, saying:

"I cant' think of anyone else who better represents the values of sports and life"..Thank You for filling our hearts wit yor tennis, withh yor comebacks. said Rodri in the tribute video (On X, formerly Twitter)

Trending

Veteran football star Andres Iniesta echoed similar sentiments, stating that the achievements would be immortal among coming generations.

"It will go generation after generation, you will be eternal..Many congratulations said Iniesta.

Expand Tweet

Nadal's long-time friend, former World No. 1 golfer Rory McIlroy hailed the Spaniard as one of his heroes on the eve of the tennis icon's retirement

Expand Tweet

Members of the cricket fraternity also sent their wishes to the Spaniard on a successful career. Indian cricketer Jaydev Unadkat and West Indies cricketer Carlos Brathwaite were among those who expressed their heartfelt emotions on Nadal's retirement.

"Sports peaked right here"! Wrote Unadkat while reposting Roger Federer's emotional message on Rafael Nadal's retirement. (On X, formerly Twitter)

Expand Tweet

Nadal lost to Botic Van de Zandschulp in the final match of his career, as Spain bowed out of the 2024 Davis Cup, losing to Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

"I leave with the peace of mind that I have left a legacy"- Rafael Nadal on retirement

Rafael Nadal bid goodbye to tennis in an emotional final match at the 2024 Davis Cup. After the tie was over, Nadal gave a speech, stating his contentment with his career and his satisfaction with leaving a legacy in the world of sports.

"I leave with the peace of mind that I have left a legacy, which I really feel is not just a sporting one but a personal one,” Nadal said during his speech at the Davis Cup.

The Mallorcan also expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the support and love shown by his fans over the years.

“Thanks to all of you, the public. It’s over 20 years (career), good years, bad years. I have been able to live with all of you. I have felt very fortunate to feel so much affection from all over the world, especially here in Spain.” said Nadal.

With 92 titles, including 22 Majors, the Spaniard finished as an icon of the tennis world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here