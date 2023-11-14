Rafael Nadal hits 21-year low; will end 2023 season ranked outside Top 600

Rafael Nadal is all set to finish the 2023 season outside of the Top 600 in the ATP rankings marking his worst-ever year-end rankings in the past 21 years.

An injury to Nadal's hip has kept him out of on-court action since January 2023. His last professional appearance came at the Australian Open. He lost to Mackenzie McDonald in the second round after downing Jack Draper in the opening match.

Later in June, the Spaniard went under the knife for an arthroscopic correction. The surgery ruled him out for five months. He was expected to make his comeback at the Davis Cup Final 8 scheduled to begin on November 21. However, Spain failed to make it through to the knockout stages of the tournament.

The 37-year-old's prolonged inactivity has brought more dismay as he has slipped to 664th place in the ATP rankings. With the 2023 season reaching its conclusion with the ATP Finals on Sunday, November 19, he would finish the year in the same spot. It marks his worst-ever year-end finish since the year 2002 when he ended the calendar year as the World No. 200.

As per reports, Nadal is expected to appear at the 2024 Australian Open. He is also expected to bring the curtains down on his storied career that has seen him lift a staggering 22 Grand Slam trophies to date.

Since turning pro in 2001, the 22-time Grand Slam champion has held the World No. 1 ranking for a total of 209 weeks. He is placed sixth in the all-time ATP tally behind Novak Djokovic (1), Roger Federer (2), Pete Sampras (3), Ivan Lendl (4), and Jimmy Connors (5).

Notably, the 37-year-old has finished a calendar year as the top-ranked male player five times. Only Djokovic (8) and Sampras (6) have done the same more than him. He is tied with Federer and Connors, who have achieved the feat five times as well.

Rafael Nadal: "The dream is not to come back and win Roland Garros"

Rafael Nadal not so long ago stated that even though he yearns to fight for wins on tennis courts again, he doesn't aim to win the French Open anymore.

"Yes, I would like to play again and be competitive again, but the dream is not to come back and win Roland Garros or win Australia, so that people don't get confused, right?" Nadal told Movistar Plus+ in September this year. (Translated)

He continued:

"I am very aware that at the time I am in my life, all that is very far away, right? And I don't say it's impossible because in the end I say things, I have said it a thousand times, all things in sport, they change very quickly."

Nadal holds the record of winning most trophies at Roland Garros with 14 titles to his name.

