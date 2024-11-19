Rafael Nadal honored with custom Babolat racket bag celebrating his career achievements for final hurrah at Davis Cup Finals

Rafael Nadal has been honored by French racket makers Babolat with a custom racket bag for the Spaniard's 2024 Davis Cup Finals campaign. Nadal is set to retire from playing professional tennis following the conclusion of Spain's campaign at this year's edition of the international team tennis event.

The former World No. 1 was only nine when he started using Babolat rackets, and a few years later the French sports equipment giant became his official racket sponsor. Over the years, Nadal's collaboration with Babolat evolved into a long and glorious association, as the Spaniard used a variety of the company's rackets to win 92 ATP Tour-level titles, two Olympic gold medals and four Davis Cup titles.

With the clock winding down on Rafael Nadal's stellar career, the French company dating back to the late 1800s has created a custom bag for the Spaniard. The bag is predominantly black and features deep pink highlights and the iconic Babolat logo. What makes it even more special is the glittering statistics adorned on it, which highlight the former World No. 1's career achievements and his long collaboration with Babolat.

Trending

For instance, the rear side of the bag features the incredible statistic of the 38-year-old having used 1,250 Babolat rackets over the years without breaking even a single one of them. It also features a breakdown of his 92 titles on the ATP Tour, which include 22 Grand Slams, 36 Masters 1000s, 23 ATP 500s, and 10 ATP 250s. Take a look at the custom bag in all its glory below:

Expand Tweet

Recently, the CEO of Babolat spoke up about the company's relationship with the former World No. 1 who is set to bid farewell to tennis.

"Our relationship with Rafael Nadal is more than just a partnership" - Babolat CEO

Rafael Nadal during a practice session ahead of the 2024 Davis Cup Finals (Source: Getty)

Eric Babolat, the CEO, recently told Forbes that the relationship between Nadal and the company stems from "trust". He also committed to being by the legendary Spaniard's side irrespective of what he chooses to do following the conclusion of his tennis-playing career.

"Rafa has been part of the Babolat family since he was 9 years old. Our relationship with him is more than just a partnership, it’s a story of trust and shared success. We have always been there to support him on and off the court, and we will continue to stand by his side in whatever adventures lie ahead," Babolat said.

The former World No. 1's 2024 Davis Cup Finals campaign is slated to commence on Tuesday, November 19, when the Spanish contingent takes on the Netherlands. There still is uncertainty surrounding the 22-time Grand Slam champion's singles participation. He has confirmed that he will only play singles if he believes he can win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here