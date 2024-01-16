Rafael Nadal honored with steel statue at Australian Open crafted by local sculptor

Rafael Nadal has been honored with a steel statue by South Korean automaker, Kia, at the 2024 Australian Open, crafted by local sculptor Gustavo Balboa.

Nadal has served as a brand ambassador for Kia Motors Corporation since 2004. The automobile manufacturer has also been the primary sponsor of the Melbourne Major since 2002, and last year, they renewed their partnership for five years, extending until 2028.

As a tribute to their 20-year partnership with the 22-time Grand Slam champion, Kia revealed a 2.5-meter-tall steel statue of Nadal. Gustavo Balboa has crafted the statue from durable steel and recycled materials, capturing the essence of the Spaniard's iconic "Banana" forehand in motion. The 37-year-old has won the Major twice, in 2009 and 2022.

The sculpture will be displayed at Melbourne Park for the spectators throughout the Australian Open.

"We are particularly proud to simultaneously commemorate 20 years of collaboration with our esteemed global ambassador, Rafael Nadal. This dual celebration reflects Kia’s unwavering dedication to excellence both on and off the court and we look forward to yet another season of shared achievements and victories with Tennis Australia,” Kia Australia CEO Damien Meredith said (via Mumbrella).

Expand Tweet

Rafael Nadal to retun to action after Australian Open 2024

Brisbane Internation 2024

Rafael Nadal made his comeback at the 2024 Brisbane International after almost a year. He reached the quarterfinals only to lose to Jordan Thompson in three sets. During the match, the Spaniard was compelled to take a medical timeout.

The former World No. 1 later revealed to the media that he had suffered a muscle tear. The injury also prompted him to withdraw from this year's Australian Open.

Former British tennis player Laura Robson recently said that despite the injury scare, the 22-time Grand Slam champion will soon make a comeback. Robson said that according to a few Spanish coaches, Rafael Nadal is likely to return at the Qatar Open, which is scheduled to commence on February 19.

"Guys, I'm so pumped I'm lost, because I've got news, I've got gossip but not necessarily gossip... just got good news, really if you're a Rafa fan. Been chatting away with some Spanish coaches the last 48 hours, and last I heard, the plan for him is to restart in Doha, which is actually just around the corner a few weeks after the Australian Open," Robson said (via Eurosport).

Laura Robson added that the Spaniard being hopeful to be out on the court quickly following his withdrawal from the Australian Open is "really great news."

"So clearly his injury isn't that bad, he's gonna manage it, whether he actually plays at [Doha], we'll see. But the fact that he's even hopeful to be out there, that quickly after withdrawing from Aussie Open is really great news," she added.

Expand Tweet

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here