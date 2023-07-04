Rafael Nadal hosts former Real Madrid star Marco Asensio at the tennis icon’s academy and museum

Former Real Madrid star Marco Asensio paid a visit to his fellow Mallorcan and tennis legend Rafael Nadal’s academy and museum on Monday, June 3.

The academy, which was opened by Nadal in 2016, is located in Manacor, Mallorca, and offers tennis training and education for young players from around the world.

The museum, which is part of the academy complex, showcases Nadal’s trophies, memorabilia, and personal items from his illustrious career.

Asensio’s visit to Nadal’s academy and museum was posted on Instagram on Monday, June 3. He posted a picture of him and Nadal, as well as other photos of him exploring the museum and posing with a Roland Garros trophy with his girlfriend.

“Visited the @rafanadalacademy. Spectacular facilities and museum. 👏🏽 Congratulations and thank you for having us @rafaelnadal ⚽️🎾,” Asensio wrote on Instagram.

Nadal also showed his appreciation for Asensio’s visit by sharing his post on his Instagram story.

“Thanks @marcoasensio10 for the visit. Good luck with your new project.” Nadal wrote on Instagram.

Nadal was referring to Asensio’s upcoming move to Paris Saint-Germain, which was announced last week. Asensio will join the French club after the Euro 2024 tournament.

Asensio and Nadal share a close bond as they both hail from the same island, Mallorca, in Spain. Nadal, who is a huge fan of Real Madrid, played a key role in Asensio’s transfer from Real Mallorca to Real Madrid in 2015.

Rafael Nadal kicked off the 11th edition of the Le Mans Classic in France

Rafael Nadal is still in the process of recovering from the injury he sustained during the 2023 Australian Open. However, in recent weeks, Nadal has been engaged in various activities outside of the tennis court.

Recently, he traveled to France to inaugurate the 11th edition of the Le Mans Classic on a Saturday. Despite being out of the game since January, the 22-time Grand Slam champion received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from the crowd at Le Mans.

Nadal took to Instagram to share his feelings and express his gratitude.

"Thank you, everyone!!! It's an incredible feeling to receive such applause in Le Mans!" Nadal wrote on Instagram.

The Le Mans Classic is a biennial race held at the Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans, France, featuring vintage sports cars from different eras.

Skilled drivers from around the world compete in this event with their classic vehicles, recreating the ambiance of the original races.

Rafael Nadal had previously participated in the opening ceremony of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2018.

