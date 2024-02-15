Rafael Nadal has said that he wouldn't consider long-term rival Roger Federer a friend despite acknowledging a great relationship with him.

Nadal's rivalry with Federer, particularly between 2005 and 2009, ushered in a new era for men's tennis. Both men eventually went on to win 20 or more Grand Slams throughout their careers, with Federer becoming the first men's tennis player to achieve the feat after clinching the 2018 Australian Open title. The Spaniard equalled the Swiss' record in 2020 by winning the French Open and surpassed it in 2022 when he won the Australian Open.

Despite their intense rivalry, the pair maintains mutual respect and admiration. Things took an emotional turn when Federer pulled the curtains down on his illustrious career at the 2022 Laver Cup. Nadal played doubles alongside Federer in the latter's last match, and after its conclusion, both men were in tears.

In a recent interview with La Sexta, Nadal opened up on how he and Federer pushed each other to their limits.

"We have shared most of our careers. We have helped each other. We have also taken away a lot. We have achieved a level of self-demand that is difficult to repeat because we knew that we could not fail. That competition pushed us to the limit."

The Spaniard also came clean on his relationship with the former Swiss player.

"I wouldn't consider him a friend, but someone familiar, with whom I have a great relationship."

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from Doha

Rafael Nadal at the 2024 Brisbane International

After sustaining an injury during his 2024 Brisbane International third-round match against Jordan Thompson, Nadal withdrew from the Australian Open. The 22-time Grand Slam winner's name featured in the entry list for the 2024 Qatar Open in Doha, which was released in January. Expectations were that the Spaniard would play in Doha before heading to Indian Wells.

However, Nadal has announced his withdrawal from the 2024 Qatar Open via a social media post.

"Unfortunately I am yet not ready to compete and I won't be able to come to Doha where I really wanted to be and play again after that unforgettable win in 2014." Nadal wrote in an Instagram post.

The Spaniard has a brief stop to make in Las Vegas before Indian Wells. On 3 March, he is scheduled to face compatriot Carlos Alcaraz at the Netflix Slam, an exhibition match. The exhibition will be hosted by MGM Resorts International's Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins