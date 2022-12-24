Rafael Nadal: "I don't have to forgive Kylian Mbappe for anything, hopefully we can see him in Real Madrid in the future"

Rafael Nadal has no ill will towards Kylian Mbappe whatsoever for declining a move to Real Madrid at the last minute in 2022 and only wishes him all the best for the future. The Spaniard, in fact, would welcome him to the club in a heartbeat if such a chance should arise in the future.

After reports emerged that Mbappe was very close to leaving Paris Saint Germain for Madrid, he ended up extending his contract with the French football club for five years, earning a lot of criticism from fans for his late turnaround.

Speaking to Spanish daily Diario AS, however, Nadal defended the French youngster, saying that he was merely a young boy who was overwhelmed by "pressure from all angles."

"I don't have to forgive [Kylian] Mbappé for anything and as a [Real] Madrid fan, if he could, come tomorrow," Nadal said. "In the end, things happen in sports and I suppose that such a young boy was overwhelmed by such tremendous pressure from all angles that in the end... I think he wanted to come to Madrid, but due to many factors, everything was very complicated for him."

Even without the presence of Mbappe, the 22-time Grand Slam champion reckons Real Madrid is in a good position in all competitions and playing fantastic football. The Mallorcan was all praise for the team and their coach Carlo Ancelloti, opining that he was happy to see the combination of youngsters and veterans that have made the Los Blancos a force to be feared in international football.

"Hopefully we can see him in [Real] Madrid in the future. I would like Kylian to be there this year, but even so, Madrid is in a privileged position in all competitions, playing fantastic football for me. And until the last three games before the break, everything was going smoothly," Nadal said.

"I think Madrid have a great team, with a coach who knows how to manage everything in the best possible way. And I'm happy to see Madrid as it is, with many young players combined with veteran players," he added.

"I have the illusion of having a good year again" - Rafael Nadal on his 2023 season

Rafael Nadal expects to have a good 2023 season

Rafael Nadal further touched on his own plans for the 2023 season in the interview, stating that he expected to have a good year that will see him compete at the highest level once again.

While the 36-year-old admitted that his age complicated matters, he remained confident that he has what it takes to manage everything in the best way possible and give himself the best options.

"Things change very fast in sports. But I have the illusion of having a good year again and giving myself options to compete again at the highest level. Later, I am aware that I am the age that I am, and that things happen," he said. "I will have to manage it in the best possible way and try to do my best to give myself real options."

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes