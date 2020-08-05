Rafael Nadal: I'm not arrogant enough to say US Open is not big because I'm not playing

Yesterday, Rafael Nadal announced on his Twitter handle that he will not be playing the 2020 US Open. The Spaniard cited concerns about travelling to the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic and also the 'barbaric' calendar as the reasons for his withdrawal.

The defending champion had cast doubts over his participation in the New York Slam much earlier, having even gone as far as calling for scrapping the entire 2020 season. But with his post on Tuesday Rafael Nadal did at least indicate that he intends to play at the French Open - where he will try to win a record-extending 13th title.

We know that the reduced tennis calendar is barbaric this year after 4 months stopped with no play, I understand and thank for the efforts they are putting in to make it happen. We have just seen the announcement of Madrid not being played this year. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) August 4, 2020

Rafael Nadal's decision to withdraw from the US Open has made many question whether the tournament will hold enough credibility without the presence of the top stars (even Roger Federer will be missing from the 2020 edition). But while speaking to the news agency AFP, Nadal insisted that this year's US Open is still a huge event and that it will continue to be just as important as it always has been.

The US Open is still a Grand Slam: Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal celebrates with the 2019 USO trophy

There is widespread speculation that Rafael Nadal's decision to pull out of the US Open was influenced by the cancellation of the Madrid Masters. Nadal won't be able to gain any ranking points all season long now, so making the trip to New York to defend his crown would have sounded like a futile exercise to him.

But the Spaniard doesn't want to take anything away from the prestige of the US Open, and said as much earlier today:

"It's still big, I'm not arrogant enough to say it's not because I'm not playing. It's true it will be played in special circumstances, lots of important players not there."

Rafael Nadal also believes that irrespective of the circumstances, there should be no asterisks on the winner of the US Open.

"(It's) still a Grand Slam, and the winner still feel like the winner of a Grand Slam," Nadal added.

Rafael Nadal trusts in French Open going ahead as planned

Rafael Nadal after winning 2019 French Open

Having withdrawn from the US Open, Rafael Nadal can now fully focus on the European clay swing without any fear of injuries on the punishing American hardcourts. He will spend the rest of the summer in Europe, trying to get in full-fledged preparations for the Paris Major.

Asked about his participation at the 2020 French Open and whether he thinks it will go ahead, Rafael Nadal remarked:

"I trust it will and it is in my mind. I'm preparing for it but we have to wait for events to see how it evolves because in recent weeks, the situation seems to have worsened a little."

Rafael Nadal is right to be circumspect about the French Open, as the Madrid Masters has already been cancelled while the Italian Tennis Federation is fighting tooth-and-nail to organize the Rome Masters (which will now be held without spectators).

"My hope and intention would be to be there if conditions allow," Nadal added.