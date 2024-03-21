Rafael Nadal has said that he is working towards making a return in time for the clay season. However, the 22-time Grand Slam winner has also expressed caution regarding his comeback.

Nadal had started the 2024 season at the Brisbane International after spending almost a year on the sidelines due to a hip injury he sustained at the 2023 Australian Open. Across his first two matches, the Spaniard looked back to his best at times as he dispatched both Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler with relative ease.

However, during his third-round match against Jordan Thompson, Nadal was pushed to the limits. To make matters worse, he sustained a fresh injury and ultimately lost to Thompson 7-5, 6(6)-7, 3-6. The former World No. 1 also pulled out of this year's Australian Open.

Nadal looked set to appear at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, especially after his participation at The Netflix Slam alongside Carlos Alcaraz. However, the Spaniard withdrew from the ATP Masters 1000 event a day before his first-round match.

In the recent past, Nadal has, on multiple occasions, expressed his intention to reach peak fitness for the clay season. He spoke again on the subject before the second ceremony of the Rafael Nadal Foundation Awards, which was held in the Spanish city of Palma.

"I will do my best to try to start the clay season, which is my goal. I am working for that and striving for that goal, but I don't dare to say anything about what might happen," Nadal said (via Eurosport).

The former World No. 1 also said that despite training and feeling fine, he has not been able to keep up with the schedule like he wanted to.

"I've not stopped training at any time. I'm trying all the time. I feel fine, I just haven't managed to follow the schedule I would have liked to. Hopefully things can change, but as you can imagine I can't say because I don't know myself," Nadal added.

Nadal's name features on the Monte Carlo Masters entry list. It is the clay season's first big event and is scheduled to start on 7 April.

Mats Wilander: "Is this the last year for Rafael Nadal? Most probably"

Rafael Nadal at The Netflix Slam

7-time Grand Slam winner Mats Wilander recently discussed Nadal's health and speculating over his future, said,

"Is this the last year for Rafa? Maybe. Most probably. I'm not sure, but certainly we haven't seen the last of him playing a competitive match when he's feeling 100%. I think he's still waiting for that moment," Wilander told Eurosport.

The veteran Swede also said that Nadal's readiness for the French Open depends on how his performances are in the buildup to the year's second Grand Slam.

"When I think he'll be ready for Roland Garros is either when he pulls out of the Italian Open, because he's done well in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid (if he plays), or when he wins a couple of matches at the Italian Open because he's done well in the previous three weeks on clay," Wilander added.

