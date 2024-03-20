WATCH: Rafael Nadal keeps Monte-Carlo Masters hopes alive, continues training on clay

Rafael Nadal is back on his beloved clay surface, firing ferocious backhands and forehands in preparation for the upcoming Monte-Carlo Masters.

Nadal has been out of action since the Brisbane International in January 2024. Eager to reclaim his dominance after an injury-plagued 2023 season, the Spaniard cruised past Dominic Thiem in his opening match with a 7-5, 6-1 victory, marking his first tour-level win since the 2023 Australian Open. His next match saw him beat home favorite Jason Kubler, 6-1, 6-2.

However, his journey was cut short during the quarterfinal match against Jordan Thompson 7-5, 6-7(6), 3-6, where he suffered an injury. This injury led to his withdrawal from several tournaments, including the Australian Open, the Qatar Open, and the prestigious Sunshine Double (Indian Wells and Miami). He also played 'Netflix Slam' exhibition, with compatriot Carlos Alcaraz ahead of his Indian Wells campaign.

On March 19, Nadal took to Instagram to share a clip of himself practicing on the clay court. The video showcased him unleashing powerful backhands and forehands ahead of his appearance at the Monte Carlo Masters, which will be his second tournament since his comeback.

Rafael Nadal won a record 11 singles titles in Monte-Carlo Masters

The Spaniard with the Monte Carlo Masters trophy

Rafael Nadal has triumphed in Monte Carlo a record 11 times and reached the finals 12 times in his 17 appearances throughout his career. Nadal has an impressive 73-6 record, translating to a 92.4% win ratio, and amassed more than $7.9 million in prize money.

The Spaniard's first appearance in Monte Carlo came in 2003 when he defeated Karol Kucera and Albert Costa in straight sets to reach the Round of 16, where he lost to 26th seed Guillermo Coria 6-7(3), 2-6.

From 2005-2012, the former World No. 1 won eight consecutive titles at the tournament, defeating the likes of his arch-rivals Roger Federer (2006, 2007, 2008) and Novak Djokovic (2009, 2012). The 37-year-old also defeated Coria (2005), Fernando Verdasco (2010), and David Ferrer (2011).

The following year, the 22-time-Grand Slam champion defeated players such as Marinko Matosevic, Philipp Kohlschreiber, Grigor Dimitrov, and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga en route to the final, where he lost to top seed Djokovic 2-6, 6-7(1). In 2014 and 2015, he failed to clinch a title, losing in quarterfinals and semifinals to Ferrer and Djokovic, respectively.

The Spaniard embarked on another three-year title run at Monte Carlo (from 2016 to 2018), defeating Gael Monfils, Albert Ramos Vinolas, and Kei Nishikori in the finals. He made his latest appearance in 2021, where he reached the quarterfinals before losing to Russia's Andrey Rublev 2-6, 6-4, 2-6.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here